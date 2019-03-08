Fletcher 'disappointed' after O's loss

Search

Advanced search

Fletcher 'disappointed' by O's defeat at Plymouth

PUBLISHED: 08:20 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 23 October 2019

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Archant

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher was left 'a little bit disappointed' after suffering a 4-0 defeat at former club Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.

In the O's dugout for the first time, having watched Saturday's win at Grimsby from the stands, Fletcher saw the visitors concede four times in the first half at Home Park.

But there was some controversy about Joel Grant's 14th-minute opener, after Dean Brill had denied Antoni Sarcevic and Zak Rudden, as the visitors felt the ball had been handled in the build-up.

Fletcher said: "It's a shocker from the ref. I'm a little bit disappointed the ref and the linesman didn't see it.

"I think they were the only two out of the nine thousand that didn't see it. You didn't need VAR, you didn't even need a decent pair of glasses.

"These things happen, they obviously change games but we needed to be better at certain things in the first half. It was a little bit disappointing."

You may also want to watch:

Rudden doubled Plymouth's lead just three minutes later with a deft header, with Callum McFadzen making it 3-0 on 34 minutes with a shot from the edge of the box.

A miserable opening half was completed when Brill pushed a cross into the back of Joe Widdowson and saw it rebound into the net, but O's went close to replying in the second half.

Dan Happe's firm header was saved, while James Alabi curled just wide and Jordan Maguire-Drew had a shot deflected onto the top of the crossbar.

Louis Dennis also hit a post and Fletcher added: "There's a lot of work to do but the lads kept digging in, they were grafting away all night.

"It's very easy to drop the heads and almost sulk about it to a degree but they kept giving everything they had.

"Since I've come in we've had probably three hours on the training pitch so there's a lot of work we need to do.

"But the core of the group and the graft and their will to work is there which is really pleasing.

"I think it was important that second half we showed a bit of character, put in a solid performance and didn't concede any more goals and put in a bit of fight."

Latest East London Sports News

Fletcher 'disappointed' after O's loss

20 minutes ago
Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher was left 'a little bit disappointed' after suffering a 4-0 defeat at former club Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.

League Two: Plymouth Argyle 4 Leyton Orient 0

Yesterday, 21:41
Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

Carl Fletcher's first game in charge of Orient was turned into a nightmare by his former club at Home Park.

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says league has changed since his time at Plymouth

Yesterday, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher has admitted League Two has changed drastically since he managed in it with Plymouth Argyle ahead of their clash.

Embleton says it's 'funny' Fletcher's first match in charge is at old club

Yesterday, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient will make the long trip to Plymouth Argyle for new head coach Carl Fletcher's first match in charge.

Depleted Lee Valley Lions defeated by Invicta Mustangs

Yesterday, 10:00 Laurence Thorn
Leonie Charles netted her first goal for Lee Valley Lions (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

NIHL South Two: Lee Valley Lions 4 Invicta Mustangs 11

Embleton lauds impact Harrold has had on O's fortunes

Yesterday, 09:00 Jacob Ranson
Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient assistant coach Ross Embleton has lauded the impact of striker Matt Harrold since taking his chance in the starting line-up.

West Ham skipper has no excuses for Everton defeat

Yesterday, 08:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble in the dugout during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers Mark Noble clearly still hurts to lose after Goodison Park misery

O's drawn at home to Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup

Mon, 20:30 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient players celebrate at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient have been handed a home tie against Isthmian North side Maldon & Tiptree in the first round of the FA Cup.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Leyton Orient assistant Embleton felt that result was overdue

Ross Embleton celebrates Leyton Orient's win at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

League Two: Plymouth Argyle 4 Leyton Orient 0

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says league has changed since his time at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Fletcher 'disappointed' after O's loss

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Hockey: Wapping women open with win at Norwich

Wapping women's first team (pic Iain McAuslan)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Parents cry foul over fresh ‘conflict of interest’ in school’s academy plans

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Removal of British citizenship from Bethnal Green IS schoolgirl ‘unlawful’, court hears

Shamima Begum. Picture: MPS

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Muslim charity lashes back at regulator after cash seized at border

Human Aid UK's chairman Nur Choudhury, left, said the charity had its bank accounts closed during the Commission's last intervention. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick announces he won’t stand for re-election

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick won't stand for re-election after more than 20 years representing Tower Hamlets in parliament. Picture: UK Parliament.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Fletcher ‘disappointed’ by O’s defeat at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

League Two: Plymouth Argyle 4 Leyton Orient 0

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

How many driving fines were issued across Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets last year?

The amount of parking fines issued in each borough has been revealed. Picture: John Hercock

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says league has changed since his time at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Embleton says it’s ‘funny’ Fletcher’s first match in charge is at old club

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists