Leyton Orient appoint Fletcher as new head coach

PUBLISHED: 17:30 16 October 2019

Carl Fletcher during his stint as manager of Plymouth Argyle (Pic: PA)

Carl Fletcher during his stint as manager of Plymouth Argyle (Pic: PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Leyton Orient has appointed Carl Fletcher as the new head coach to lead the club forward until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The former midfielder will become the permanent successor to Justin Edinburgh, who tragically passed away aged 49 in June following a cardiac arrest, and joins from Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

The 39-year-old has been working as loan manager at the Cherries having previously had a coaching role with their under-23 side.

Fletcher also spent two years in charge of Plymouth Argyle between 2011 and 2013 following his playing career where he enjoyed spells at the likes of West Ham United, Crystal Palace and also played internationally for Wales.

He made 218 appearances for Bournemouth across eight seasons before moving to West Ham in 2004.

Fletcher then appeared in the 2006 FA Cup final against Liverpool before spells with Palace and Plymouth.

The former Welsh international was then made player/manager of Plymouth where his journey into coaching and management began.

At the age of just 31 with the club being having financial issues he kept the Pilgrims in League Two before re-joining Bournemouth where he has been ever since working closely with first-team manager Eddie Howe.

Director of football, Martin Ling, said: "The board went through the interview process with Carl and he kept coming out on top.

"He has the leadership skills, which he obviously had as a captain of many team he was at including his country.

"Everything that we were looking for, he ticked every box.

"Everyone we spoke to said everything we wanted to hear. We spoke to Stephen Purches at Bournemouth; we had people speak to Eddie Howe and Charlie Daniels. "We spoke to a couple of players who played under him at Plymouth as well as the people at board level at Bournemouth and they all said the same thing - they believe he's going to make a top-class football manager."

Ross Embleton, who was named interim Orient manager after the death of Edinburgh, will revert back to his former role of assistant coach.

Interim coach Danny Webb and interim player-coach Jobi McAnuff will also form part of Fletcher's backroom team.

Cricket: Bopara to leave Essex

13:30 Lee Power
Essex Eagles' Simon Harmer and Ravi Bopara lift the trophy during the Vitality T20 Blast Final at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Essex have confirmed that Ravi Bopara is set to leave the county after failing to agree terms on a new contract.

New O's boss must focus on just football says Embleton

10:00 Lee Power
Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ross Embleton says Leyton Orient's new manager must be allowed to focus on football as they prepare to visit Grimsby on Saturday.

Lions downed by Mustangs in ill-tempered clash

09:16 Laurence Thorn
Ross Sin-Hidge had two goals and an assist against the Invicta Mustangs, before being ejected for fighting (Pic: Tori Rigby)

Ice Hockey: Invicta Mustangs 10 Lee Valley Lions 4

England rate Vunipola 'very likely' to be available for quarter-final with Australia

Yesterday, 17:50
England's Billy Vunipola during the training session at Beppu City Jissoji Multipurpose Ground, Oita.

England rate Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola as 'very likely' to be available for their World Cup quarter-final against Australia at Oita Stadium on Saturday.

Emotions run high again as Embleton helps to steer O's past Saddlers in 'swansong'

Yesterday, 16:00 Lee Power
Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ross Embleton admitted to feeling emotional after leading Leyton Orient to a 3-1 win over Walsall at the weekend.

Hockey: East London women battle to win

Yesterday, 13:00
East London men's eights

East London's women had to battle for their 1-0 win over St Albans seconds.

Defender Widdowson pleased to finally net his first goal for Orient

Yesterday, 09:00 Jacob Ranson
Joe Widdowson celebrates with Josh Coulson (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient defender Joe Widdowson netted his first goal for the club in their 3-1 win over Walsall much to his delight, writes Jacob Ranson.

