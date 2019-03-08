Orient's Fletcher expects tough first home game against Carlisle

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor) 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher will make his first appearance in the home dugout at Brisbane Road when League Two rivals Carlisle United visit on Saturday.

Fletcher watched from the stands as O's won 4-0 at Grimsby last weekend, but was on the touchline as they lost by the same margin against former club Plymouth on Tuesday.

All four goals came in the first half at Home Park, ending a four-game unbeaten run, and Fletcher hopes they can bounce back quickly.

He said: "It's another tough game. They come thick and fast, but that's football. You work hard to put things right and that's the season.

"There's games after games and you do the best you can to try and improve. You learn from the tough days and if you learn from them properly hopefully you get more good days than worse ones.

"Every day since I've been here is a learning day, about people, characters, what things are good, what needs to improve.

"We've had a tough couple of games away, Grimsby and here, big distances, but we will be working hard to improve on certain things and hopefully get it right for Saturday."

Carlisle come to E10 on a four-game losing run - beaten 2-0 at Plymouth themselves last weekend - and Fletcher praised his squad as they look to continue that sequence.

He added: "The group as a whole is pleasing, they all want to do well, which is good. They've got that drive and desire to work hard for one another.

"If we can keep that and add a little bit of quality and know-how in certain things, we will look forward to a successful season.

"We'll keep assessing and see how things go. You're looking at certain bits and bobs and seeing areas where you can improve and see which things are good, then take it from there."

More than 200 supporters made the long trip to Devon in midweek and Fletcher paid tribute to them in anticipation of his home debut.

"There's nothing like a great refereeing decision to get the blood boiling!" he said, referring to Plymouth's controversial first goal, where Orient felt the ball was handled in the build-up.

"The appreciation from everyone at the club - the people that made the journey is brilliant. It's a real positive we've got players that want to dig and work hard and we've got fans behind us which is great for the future."