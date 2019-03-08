Search

Orient's Fletcher expects tough first home game against Carlisle

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 October 2019

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher will make his first appearance in the home dugout at Brisbane Road when League Two rivals Carlisle United visit on Saturday.

Fletcher watched from the stands as O's won 4-0 at Grimsby last weekend, but was on the touchline as they lost by the same margin against former club Plymouth on Tuesday.

All four goals came in the first half at Home Park, ending a four-game unbeaten run, and Fletcher hopes they can bounce back quickly.

He said: "It's another tough game. They come thick and fast, but that's football. You work hard to put things right and that's the season.

"There's games after games and you do the best you can to try and improve. You learn from the tough days and if you learn from them properly hopefully you get more good days than worse ones.

"Every day since I've been here is a learning day, about people, characters, what things are good, what needs to improve.

"We've had a tough couple of games away, Grimsby and here, big distances, but we will be working hard to improve on certain things and hopefully get it right for Saturday."

Carlisle come to E10 on a four-game losing run - beaten 2-0 at Plymouth themselves last weekend - and Fletcher praised his squad as they look to continue that sequence.

He added: "The group as a whole is pleasing, they all want to do well, which is good. They've got that drive and desire to work hard for one another.

"If we can keep that and add a little bit of quality and know-how in certain things, we will look forward to a successful season.

"We'll keep assessing and see how things go. You're looking at certain bits and bobs and seeing areas where you can improve and see which things are good, then take it from there."

More than 200 supporters made the long trip to Devon in midweek and Fletcher paid tribute to them in anticipation of his home debut.

"There's nothing like a great refereeing decision to get the blood boiling!" he said, referring to Plymouth's controversial first goal, where Orient felt the ball was handled in the build-up.

"The appreciation from everyone at the club - the people that made the journey is brilliant. It's a real positive we've got players that want to dig and work hard and we've got fans behind us which is great for the future."

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

