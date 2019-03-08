Search

Fletcher 'excited' by the new challenge of being O's coach

PUBLISHED: 16:47 17 October 2019

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Newly-appointed head coach Carl Fletcher is excited and 'honoured' about his new challenge at Leyton Orient.

The 39-year-old joined the club from Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth to take over as head coach following the decision that Ross Embleton would revert to his assistant coach role from Interim head coach.

And the former Plymouth Argyle boss also admitted it felt like the right club to move back into a managerial type role as he was most recently the loan manager at the Cherries.

"I'm really lucky and very honoured; it's a good club with good people, and good owners so I'm very fortunate to be in this position.

"I think the people, the family feel of it, the good characters and good morals, and I've always heard good things about Leyton Orient - from the time when I was playing from people I knew and even since after playing.

"Sometimes it just fits the bill and it appealed to me, and like I said I'm very fortunate to get the job."

Justin Edinburgh led the O's to the National League title last term before tragically passing away in June.

Fletcher was keen to re-iterate it's important for the club to continue the good work the former Spurs defender started.

While also insisting it is however not for him to try be Justin and he must bring his own ideas and presence to Orient.

"You can't even imagine the difficult times at the club and the people at the club have gone through.

"It's something you can never prepare yourself to go through, I didn't know Justin personally, but people I've spoke to about him never had a bad word to say about him.

"There was always very much high praise for the way he was, and I think it's important that I'm not the same as Justin, or try to be the same as I think that would be wrong.

"At the same time, it's important we carry on and try improving the great work he's started here.

"He'll always be remembered here and it's important we do carry on what he started, so onwards and upwards."

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

