Former Leyton Orient owner Barry Hearn suffers heart attack

PUBLISHED: 12:36 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 08 April 2020

Former Leyton Orient chairman Barry Hearn (pic: Stephen Pond/PA)

Former Leyton Orient chairman Barry Hearn (pic: Stephen Pond/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Leyton Orient owner Barry Hearn has undergone surgery after suffering a minor heart attack over the weekend.

The 71-year-old sports promoter is chairman of Matchroom, World Snooker and the Professional Darts Corporation.

His son, boxing promoted Eddie Hearn, posted on Twitter: “As if we can’t thank the NHS enough, I want to particularly thank the staff at Broomfield & Basildon.

“My dad Barry Hearn was taken to hospital on Sunday after a minor heart attack and was operated on yesterday.

“He is up and well and returns home today in good spirits. Thank you.”

Hearn was chairman of the O’s between 1995 and 2014 before becoming an honorary president at the club, a position he later resigned from due to his disapproval with then owner Francesco Becchetti.

He was born in Dagenham and has promoted many of Britain and Ireland’s greatest ever boxers including Chris Eubank, Nigel Benn and Lennox Lewis.

