O's to host Villa under-23s before charity sleep out event

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 May 2019

A general view of the National League Trophy at the Breyer Group Stadium (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

A general view of the National League Trophy at the Breyer Group Stadium (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

Justin Edinburgh’s team will take on Premier League 2 Division Two side Aston Villa under-23s in a friendly on Friday night

Leyton Orient will host Aston Villa's under-23s on Friday and will help raise funds for charity in the process.

The O's preparation for the FA Trophy final will see them take on the Premier League 2 side in E10 for a 7pm kick-off.

Supporters can attend the friendly with tickets £7 for adults in the Legends' Lounge and £5 for adults in the West Stand.

Concessions/Juniors wanting to attend in the Legends Lounge can do so for £4 or for £3 in the West Stand and £1 of every ticket sale will go towards the charity World Child Cancer.

After the match, the club, led by Dream Team FC editor and O's fan Andrew Butler, will hold a charity sleep out event.

Butler will spend the night in the home of Orient and others can too, but pre-registration is essential and family and team registration packages are available and the minimum sponsorship required is £100 for adults and £20 for children.

For more information, visit worldchildcancer.org

