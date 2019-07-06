Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hull City will provide O's with different challenge

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 July 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton with his staff - including Danny Webb - at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton with his staff - including Danny Webb - at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient will face the Championship side in their second pre-season friendly this week

Leyton Orient may have swatted Harlow Town aside with ease by a 5-0 score at the weekend, but their next pre-season friendly on Tuesday night is likely to be trickier.

Ross Embleton's team are set to take on Hull City, of the Championship, at 7.30pm local time in Spain.

The clash will still take place at the Marbella Football Centre as originally planned, despite an initial change of venue announced on Sunday.

On the prospect of facing Hull, interim head coach Embleton explained: "It will be an incredible challenge and a massive step up with the great of respect from the opposition at the weekend.

"It will be a different challenge altogether and one where we might not see the ball as much, but we will try to impose ourselves on the game in that way.

"I think it's perfect preparation for us to go and work hard again and get the outcomes we need physically and then finish the week with some really tough training."

During the summer of 2018, O's travelled to the Algarve for pre-season and late head coach Justin Edinburgh credited the trip behind their strong start to last season.

He also insisted it helped the squad form the type of bond which served them so well when times were tough in the 2018/19 campaign on their way to the National League title.

Orient landed in Spain on Monday and will remain in Marbella until Sunday before they return back to England.

Embleton added: "Portugal last year was such a fantastic week and a fantastic period for us. We got the group together and this gives us the opportunity to do that again.

"Certainly one thing that is important to all of us is that we go about Spain in the way that we went about Portugal last year, so we try to integrate everybody and make sure the team morale is at the forefront of everything we do.

"We are looking forward to that and I think it gives us a break from the norm to focus on what's coming."

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Hull City will provide O's with different challenge

15 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton with his staff - including Danny Webb - at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient will face the Championship side in their second pre-season friendly this week

West Ham damage limitation as Arnautovic makes an ugly, undignified exit

14:30 Comment by Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Austrian leaves for Chinese riches with his reputation in tatters

Busy week of VPCCL cup action sees several teams progress

14:00 Dan Bennett
Sunny Sanger batting for LQ Living. Picture: George Watson

Cup games took priority over the past week at Victoria Park as the league's knockout tournament saw a number of exciting matches.

Embleton wants Orient forward Alabi to prove 'everybody wrong'

13:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward James Alabi scores the fifth goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

The transfer-listed forward scored for Leyton Orient in their 5-0 win at Harlow Town on Saturday

Cricket: Essex clash with Yorkshire 'pretty even' says McGrath

07:22
Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Matt Fisher during Essex CCC vs Yorkshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th July 2019

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath felt the first day of their County Championship match with Yorkshire was 'pretty even' at Chelmsford.

Cricket: Five-star Harmer puts Essex on top against Yorkshire

Yesterday, 18:17 Martin Smith
Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Keshav Maharaj during Essex CCC vs Yorkshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th July 2019

Simon Harmer claimed his sixth five-wicket haul of the summer to take his tally in the Specsavers County Championship past 50 for the third season on the trot.

Five-star O's start pre-season with comfortable win

Saturday, July 6, 2019 George Sessions at Harlow Arena
Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for the O's against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Pre-season friendly: Harlow Town 0 Leyton Orient 5

Cricket: Browne relieved to get big Essex hundred

Saturday, July 6, 2019 Martin Smith
Nick Browne hits 4 runs for Essex as Tom Moores looks on from behind the stumps during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 1st July 2019

The celebratory fist pump Nick Browne performed on reaching his hundred at Trent Bridge spoke volumes as two long years of pent-up frustration were finally released.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Embleton wants Orient forward Alabi to prove 'everybody wrong'

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi scores the fifth goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Five-star O's start pre-season with comfortable win

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for the O's against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Remembering Sam Dalby's rapid rise from park football to O's goalscorer!

Sam Dalby is bundled to the floor by Paul McCallum after scoring on his full debut for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh frustrated with decisions made in Bromley defeat

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh shows his bemusement on the touchline with Bromley manager Neil Smith (far, right) watching on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Late Leyton Orient fight back sends them top of the National League

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma celebrates after scoring the O's first goal at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Embleton wants Orient forward Alabi to prove ‘everybody wrong’

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi scores the fifth goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Do you know a historic building that is endangered like the Bromley-by-Bow gasholders?

Victorian Society president Griff Rhys Jones. Pic: VICTORIAN SOCIETY

Five-star O’s start pre-season with comfortable win

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for the O's against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

‘Black Widow’ robber Linda Calvey tells why she couldn’t have shot dead Brink’s-Mat raider Ron Cook

Self-confessed shotgun raider Linda Carvey... East End's notorious 'Black Widow' gangster. Picture: Mirror Books

Leaseholders in two tower blocks must pay £2m to make their flats safer

Brewster and Malting House are in Limehouse. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Hull City will provide O’s with different challenge

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton with his staff - including Danny Webb - at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

West Ham damage limitation as Arnautovic makes an ugly, undignified exit

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Busy week of VPCCL cup action sees several teams progress

Sunny Sanger batting for LQ Living. Picture: George Watson

Embleton wants Orient forward Alabi to prove ‘everybody wrong’

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi scores the fifth goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Essex clash with Yorkshire ‘pretty even’ says McGrath

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Matt Fisher during Essex CCC vs Yorkshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists