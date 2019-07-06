Hull City will provide O's with different challenge

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton with his staff - including Danny Webb - at Harlow Town

Leyton Orient will face the Championship side in their second pre-season friendly this week

Leyton Orient may have swatted Harlow Town aside with ease by a 5-0 score at the weekend, but their next pre-season friendly on Tuesday night is likely to be trickier.

Ross Embleton's team are set to take on Hull City, of the Championship, at 7.30pm local time in Spain.

The clash will still take place at the Marbella Football Centre as originally planned, despite an initial change of venue announced on Sunday.

On the prospect of facing Hull, interim head coach Embleton explained: "It will be an incredible challenge and a massive step up with the great of respect from the opposition at the weekend.

"It will be a different challenge altogether and one where we might not see the ball as much, but we will try to impose ourselves on the game in that way.

"I think it's perfect preparation for us to go and work hard again and get the outcomes we need physically and then finish the week with some really tough training."

During the summer of 2018, O's travelled to the Algarve for pre-season and late head coach Justin Edinburgh credited the trip behind their strong start to last season.

He also insisted it helped the squad form the type of bond which served them so well when times were tough in the 2018/19 campaign on their way to the National League title.

Orient landed in Spain on Monday and will remain in Marbella until Sunday before they return back to England.

Embleton added: "Portugal last year was such a fantastic week and a fantastic period for us. We got the group together and this gives us the opportunity to do that again.

"Certainly one thing that is important to all of us is that we go about Spain in the way that we went about Portugal last year, so we try to integrate everybody and make sure the team morale is at the forefront of everything we do.

"We are looking forward to that and I think it gives us a break from the norm to focus on what's coming."