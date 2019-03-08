New boys Angol and Wright help O's silence young Canaries

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Pre-season friendly: Leyton Orient 2 Norwich City 1

Leyton Orient concluded pre-season with a 2-1 win at home to a Norwich City's XI this afternoon to remain unbeaten for the whole summer.

New signings Lee Angol and Josh Wright netted after the restart for the O's to cancel out Diallang Jaiyesimi's opener for the visitors and ensure Ross Embleton's team finish the friendly action on a high note.

During the first 45 that looked unlikely with City very slick and controlled on and off the ball, but Orient stepped it up and moved through the gears after the hour mark.

The victory sets them up for Saturday's League Two opener at home to Cheltenham Town, who will pose a different type of threat to the Canaries.

Embleton picked what looked like his strongest team presently with Dean Brill back in goal after struggling with shoulder and back issues this summer.

Jobi McAnuff remained sidelined, but Craig Clay was fit again and Josh Coulson wore the armband as O's went with a 3-4-1-2 formation.

For the fans inside Brisbane Road, it was a first chance to see new boys Angol and Conor Wilkinson up front in addition to the returning Wright.

A minute's applause took place for the late Edinburgh before kick-off with a wreath from either club put down in the centre circle.

Norwich goalkeeper Archie Mair almost had a mare in the second minute when he spilled a cross, but Jordan Maguire-Drew's shot was deflected wide.

The visitors should have taken the lead with quarter of an hour played when Saul Milovanovic dribbled past Clay and played through Jaiyesimi, but the crossbar denied the Canaries number 10 and Aidan Fitzpatrick's header was easily saved.

He had another effort soon after which went out for a throw and then the Londoner did find the net with 24 on the clock at Brisbane Road.

Jaiyesimi played a one-two with Issak Thorvaldsson and struck a low shot from 20-yards which skidded across the surface and slipped through Brill's hands and in via the post.

It was a poor goal for Orient to give away and while they looked to find a quick reply, they struggled to create chances.

A dangerous ball into area by Maguire-Drew in 39th minute briefly saw O's threaten, but a foul was given away and more creativity was needed from Embleton's side, who were looking a touch sluggish.

The half time whistle followed not long after and James Brophy was introduced for the hosts at the break with Maguire-Drew the man to make way.

Norwich goalscorer Jaiyesimi was also hauled off alongside Savvas Mourgos with Gassan Ahadme and William Hondermarck on in their place.

Orient's change seemed to work with Brophy an immediate threat and Wilkinson should have equalised in the 55th minute, but he headed wide after excellent play out wide by Angol.

Another opportunity presented itself eight minutes later and this one was taken as Sam Ling, fresh from a brilliant sliding tackle earlier in the half, picked out Angol with a chipped pass outside the area and the forward controlled and drilled home.

It was a smart finish and struck too hard for Mair in the Norwich goal to save at his near post and made things level with 27 minutes left in the capital.

Seconds earlier Sam Sargeant had replaced Brill in goal and another change occurred in the 74th minute with Dale Gorman on for Clay.

Orient were much the sharper of the two sides now with Angol having a spring in his step, but he was halted in his tracks after another neat one-two with Wilkinson with Mair scooping up the loose ball.

The goalscorer's shift was over with 14 minutes left as James Alabi replaced him to loud applause and Matt Harrold came on for Wilkinson with 80 on the clock as O's interim head coach gave his substitutes an opportunity late on.

City almost made a number of changes with Alfie Payne, Louis Lomas and Thomas Scully now on and captain Akin Famewo got a telling off from referee Josh Smith and a yellow card before the end for dissent.

O's substitutes Alabi, Gorman and Harrold combined in the 85th minute, but the latter hit the side-netting.

It wasn't to matter, though, as seconds later and the hosts' found a winner with one of the starters on the pitch finding the net.

Wright, who returned to E10 this summer, tried his luck from 22-yards and saw his low strike squeeze beyond Mair, who didn't cover himself in glory.

Embleton's team were full of confidence now and Ling and Alabi bombed forward on the right and eventually the ball found Harrold, but his effort was deflected behind as Orient had to settle for a 2-1 score in the end.

After a slow start and underwhelming first half, O's moved through the gears in the second period and offered some encouragement ahead of their League Two opener against Cheltenham on Saturday.

For Embleton, he now has some tough decisions to make after some substitutes came on and made a real positive impression.

Leyton Orient: Brill (Sargeant 62); Ekpiteta, Coulson (C), Happe; Ling, Wright, Clay (Gorman 74); Widdowson; Maguire-Drew (Brophy 46); Wilkinson (Harrold 80), Angol (Alabi 76).

Unused substitutes: Judd, Ogie, Sotiriou.

Norwich City XI: Mair; Thomas (Lomas 79), Bushiri, Famewo ©, Nizet; Mourgos (Hondermarck 46), Milovanovic (Scully 79), Adshead, Fitzpatrick (Payne 61); Jaiyesimi (Ahadme 46), Thorvaldsson.

Unused substitutes: Johnson.