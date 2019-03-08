Search

Telford will come out ‘all guns blazing’

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 March 2019

AFC Telford United's captain Shane Sutton at New Bucks Head (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

The club’s record attendance at New Bucks Head is 5,710, but this may be beaten for the visit of Leyton Orient

Gavin Cowan is confident his AFC Telford United team will come out all guns blazing on Saturday in the FA Trophy semi-final second leg against Leyton Orient in Shropshire.

The tie is finely poised after Macauley Bonne scored the only goal of the game in E10 to give O’s a 1-0 win last weekend.

Justin Edinburgh’s team probably should have a greater advantage, but they don’t and know there is everything to play for in this second meeting.

For National League North Telford and boss Cowan, there is no fear at New Bucks Head ahead of a 3pm kick-off in front of a bumper crowd.

He said: “We have to set up to win the game. Ultimately Orient will do the same. Both of us will want to win the game and that’s how you have to set out.

“I can’t imagine Justin will be very reserved coming to us and I know we will be going all guns blazing. It is good to still be in the tie, it gives our fans something to get their teeth into.

“It is a great time of excitement for the club and enthusiasm and there is everything to play for in the second leg. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Telford were backed by a passionate and noisy support on Saturday in east London with 492 Bucks fans making the trip down.

While Orient are favourites to progress after the first leg, the Shropshire club will not go down without a fight.

After knocking out Solihull Moors in the previous round, Telford are out for another shock result on Saturday.

Bucks manager Cowan warned: “Make no mistake we are not happy with just being in the semi-final.

“Yes it is a wonderful tie against a club of the magnitude of Leyton Orient, but we don’t want it to end here.

“We want to push to get to Wembley and we believe we can do. We have kept ourselves in the tie and I’m very happy.”

Bucks biggest attendance of the season so far is 1,876, but that looks set to be smashed and will be at least doubled on Saturday for O’s visit.

Cowan added: “We will have it packed out at the New Bucks Head and it has been a bit of a fortress for us this season and I just can’t thank the supporters enough for getting behind us.”

