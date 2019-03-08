O's snap up Marsh on loan from Spurs

Tranmere Rovers' Luke McCullough (left) and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder George Marsh battle for the ball during the FA Cup, third round match at Prenton Park (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images). PA Wire/PA Images

The League Two club have signed the midfielder on loan until January

Leyton Orient have signed midfielder George Marsh on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the first half of the season.

The O's have been on the look out for a player capable of playing in the middle of the park and one who can put his foot in and the 20-year-old fits the mould.

Interim head coach Ross Embleton revealed after Saturday's goalless draw at home to Stevenage the club were 'very, very, very close' to completing a deal for a new player and this afternoon it was confirmed.

Marsh has already made his debut for Spurs, coming on away to Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup last season, but is way down the pecking order in N17.

A regularly for the under-23s, the combative midfielder has impressed during the last two pre-season tours.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino used him during the visit to the United States in 2018 and again this summer, but there are plenty of players in front of him in the first-team of the Premier League club.

With Orient needing a tough-tackling midfielder, this looks a smart move for both parties and Marsh will hope to make his mark in east London like other Spurs loanees in the past.

Harry Kane didn't fare too badly at Brisbane Road, but the likes of Andros Townsend, Tom Carroll and Paul-Jose M'Poku all made a bigger impression while with the O's.

Marsh could make his Orient debut on Tuesday night away to Mansfield Town, but is no stranger to facing Football League clubs.

Over the past two seasons, the Tottenham academy graduate has featured in matches against AFC Wimbledon, Barnet, Crawley Town, Gillingham, Portsmouth and Oxford United in the Football League Trophy for Spurs' under-23s.