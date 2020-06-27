Search

O’s goalkeeper Janata on current opportunity for youngsters

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 June 2020

Goalkeeper Arthur Janata in training with Leyton Orient (Pic: LOFC)

Goalkeeper Arthur Janata in training with Leyton Orient (Pic: LOFC)

Goalkeeper Arthur Janata feels the current coronavirus pandemic could be a good opportunity for youngsters to go out and get more regular game time, writes Jacob Ranson.

A lot of youngsters will be released once their contracts run out on June 30, including Janata himself, but he knows it could work out well for him with teams looking to cut budgets and their squads.

However, he does also know that may also go against youngsters if clubs decide to spend all of their budget on experience.

“I was thinking the other day it could be either a really good opportunity for young players or a really tough time,” Janata said.

“Obviously with teams decreasing, tightening their budgets and squad size, there is going to be quite a big amount of young players being let go.

“I feel like at the same time it could be a good opportunity for players to go out and play men’s football whether that is National League, National League South or even a lot below that at Essex Senior League level.”

The 20-year-old Janata also spoke about how important it is to have a manager who believes in you and how good the late Justin Edinburgh was during his time at Leyton Orient.

“It is so good, especially when you’re playing under managers that allow you to go out and express yourself. I think as young players that’s so important,” he added.

“Although it’s daunting, once you get out on that pitch and feel you can express yourself because you believe in the manager and they believe in you, it’s fantastic.

“You can see it in the first team. I remember at one of the first session,s I was walking down the hallway and the gaffer (Justin Edinburgh) had just been appointed, and I remember walking past and saying morning thinking he is absolutely terrifying.

“His aura and presence he had in a room was massive, but once you realised he was so determined for us to become brilliant players, and you realised what a friendly face he was.

“I remember his first training sessions and he had a real demand for us all to really step up and we responded to that really well.”

