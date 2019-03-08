Search

Alexander warns Salford will not be sulking

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 April 2019

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton (left) and head coach Justin Edinburgh (centre) exchange words with Salford City boss Graham Alexander (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton (left) and head coach Justin Edinburgh (centre) exchange words with Salford City boss Graham Alexander (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The Ammies lost 1-0 at home to AFC Fylde on Monday, but will still believe they can beat Leyton Orient to the title on Saturday

Salford City manager Graham Alexander is very relaxed about the position the club are in with one match left in the National League this season.

A 1-0 defeat at home to AFC Fylde on Monday - following Alex Reid's first-half goal - dealt the Ammies a hammer blow in their pursuit of winning the title.

Leaders Leyton Orient are now three points clear at the top and have a +5 advantage over Salford when it comes to goal difference.

City could still pip Justin Edinburgh's team to the title, but they would have to win by a few goals away to Hartlepool United on Saturday and hope O's suffer a shock loss at home to already-relegated Braintree Town.

Even though it seems inconceivable, football is a funny old game, but if Salford miss out on the title, they believe they will join Orient in League Two next season.

Alexander told the official club website: “Everything is still possible and everything is in our hands whether it be this weekend or the play-offs.

“We have got the games we have to win and get promotion, so there is no need for us to be sulking and I told the players that as we walked off the pitch after the game.

“There is no to feel sorry for ourselves. We have done brilliantly over the last couple of months to put ourselves in this situation anyway and we still have the opportunity and it is still in our control.

“We just need to focus on that, but we need to remember the feeling we had around the team in the first half and the flatness we had and learn how to get out of that and that is what we have to learn from this defeat.”

