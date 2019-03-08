Search

League Two: Grimsby 0 Leyton Orient 4

PUBLISHED: 16:57 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 19 October 2019

Leyton Orient's Josh Coulson celebrates a goal (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient put on a show for new manager Carl Fletcher with a superb display at Blundell Park on Saturday.

James Alabi scored for Leyton Orient at Grimsby and won a penalty (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)James Alabi scored for Leyton Orient at Grimsby and won a penalty (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Fletcher looked on from the stands, following his midweek arrival at the club, as the visitors twice in each half to make it 10 points from a possible 12.

Interim head coach Ross Embleton made two changes to the starting line-up for his final game in charge, as Marvin Ekpiteta returned from injury and James Dayton was given his first start, with Myles Judd dropping to the bench and Conor Wilkinson suspended following his red card in the 3-1 win over Walsall a week earlier.

And after a fairly quiet opening, the visitors took the lead after only 11 minutes when a free-kick was cleared to Dale Gorman, who picked out Ekpiteta at the far post to tee up fellow defender Dan Happe to net at the second attempt.

O's doubled their lead midway through the half when another free-kick wasn't cleared properly and captain Josh Coulson volleyed home to the delight of the travelling fans.

But Coulson had to produce a great challenge to deny Hanson at the other end a minute later and Dean Brill made an alert stop at his near post to keep out Jake Hessenthaler's drilled shot.

Grimsby's Luke Hendrie was booked for a foul on James Brophy, before Matt Harrold also had his name taken for a mistimed tackle.

And Ekpiteta and Dayton were both shown yellow cards for time wasting in the lead-up to the break in an otherwise very good first half for O's.

The second half was seven minutes old when Brill palmed away a volley from Matt Green, with Louis Dennis replacing Dayton soon after.

And the newcomer lifted a shot over the crossbar, under pressure from the home defence, when Brophy made a brilliant break and cut the ball back for him.

Harrold did well to win possession and find Clay on the edge of the box, but his curling shot was well saved by McKeown, with Happe heading the resulting corner over the crossbar.

But the hosts went close midway through the second half when a great cross by Hendrie was poked over by Hanson.

James Alabi replaced Harrold in Embleton's second change of the day, but Grimsby then wasted a great chance to halve the deficit as an unmarked Whitehouse headed wide from a chipped cross on 70 minutes.

O's went close to a third, just after George Marsh replaced Gorman, as a corner dropped to Coulson, whose effort was blocked on the line.

And they moved 3-0 up seven minutes from time when Alabi won the ball on halfway and broke clear of the home defence before slotting home.

Alabi was then brought down in the box, earning O's a penalty, and Josh Wright stepped up to convert from 12 yards to claim his fifth goal of the season and cap a memorable afternoon.

Orient: Brill, Widdowson, Gorman (Marsh 74), Ekpiteta, Coulson, Clay, Dayton (Dennis 57), Happe, Brophy, Harrold (Alabi 68), Wright.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Maguire-Drew, Judd, Ogie.

Attendance: 4,132 (including 383 Orient fans).

