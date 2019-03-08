Orient get set for annual Harlow pre-season trip

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The O's supporters will get to see Conor Wilkinson and Lee Angol in action for the club for the first time

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient players were back at the club's Chigwell training base last week for the start of pre-season and the first friendly of the summer will take place on Saturday.

The O's make the trip up the M11 to Harlow Town for the third year in a row for a 3pm kick-off with plenty of away supporters expected to attend.

Orient fans will get the chance to see new signings Josh Wright, Conor Wilkinson and Lee Angol in action when the League Two side take on the Essex club.

Harlow, who were relegated from the Isthmian Premier last season, lost 6-1 to the east Londoners in 2017 and then 7-0 to O's last summer.

After the friendly, Ross Embleton's squad will travel out to Marbella for a training camp and during their time in Spain, Orient will face Hull City in another friendly contest.

The O's are set to play the Tigers, now managed by former West Ham United youth player Grant McCann, on Tuesday, July 9 with the game to kick-off at 7.30pm local time (6.30pm UK time).

Orient's next match after this is away to Hornchurch, of the Isthmian Premier, but this will now take place on Wednesday, July 17 - a day later than originally planned.