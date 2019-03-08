Search

Lifetime achievement award for Hearn

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 May 2019

Barry Hearn with Bianca Westwood and Stephanie Moore MBE after receiving his Bobby Moore Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Pride of Essex Sports Awards in Chigwell (pic David Solomon)

Barry Hearn with Bianca Westwood and Stephanie Moore MBE after receiving his Bobby Moore Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Pride of Essex Sports Awards in Chigwell (pic David Solomon)

Barry Hearn received the Bobby Moore Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Pride of Essex Sports Awards in Chigwell this week.

Former Leyton Orient chairman Hearn, the owner of Matchroom Sport, was presented with the award by Stephanie Moore MBE having dedicated his life to sport.

And Moore said: “No one else deserves this award more than Barry. He has made a mjor impact on the world of sport and I'm honoured to present the award to him.”

The very first Pride of Essex Awards was hosted by Sky Sports presenter Bianca Westwood in Chigwell, as people of Essex voted to recognise and celebrate the many sporting achievements of individuals, clubs, coaches and teams in the county.

Orient manager Justin Edinburgh received the Professional Sports Personality of the Year award in recognition of his outstanding achievement in guiding the club to the National League title and a place back in the Football League, as well as the FA Trophy final.

And Coopers Coborn won the School of the Year PE award for their number one ranking as the top sporting state school in the UK.

Loughton's Katie O'Hanlon took the Community Sports Personality of the Year award having made her England debut and signed with Chelsea Ladies this year.

Essex FA chief executive Brendan Walshe said: “We are very pleased to support this event, in particular the foundation attached which will create so many opportunities for young people in our community.”

The winners in full: Danny Crouch (Professional Young Sports Person); Justin Edinburgh (Professional Sports Personality); Conor O'Hare and Alan Prentice (Disability Sports Award); Basildon & Phoenix Swimming Club (Grassroots Club of the Year); Dave Roberts (Unsung Sporting Hero); Ian Arbon (Grassroots Coach of the Year); Coopers Company & Coborn School (School of the Year PE Award); Katie O'Hanlon (Community Sports Personality of the Year); Tottenham Hotspurs Legends (Special Recognition Award); Barry Hearn (Bobby Moore Lifetime Achievement Award).

Nominations will be open again in January 2020 where you can nominate your Essex sporting hero for the next Pride of Essex Sports Awards, with tickets on sale early in the new year. See www.theprideofessexsportsawards.org.

