O’s find Angol to get past Urchins

Pre season: Hornchurch 0 Leyton Orient 1

A 65th minute strike from Leyton Orient new boy Lee Angol sealed a 1-0 victory over Hornchurch in their pre-season clash.

Both side's used the match at Bridge Avenue to hand a number of players chances and get more minutes under their belts.

A bumper crowd was there to celebrate the lives of Justin Edinburgh and long-time Hornchurch Tina Hunt with a speech and a minutes' silence before kick-off.

The hosts Hornchurch looked lively from the first minute with Lewwis Spence winning the ball in midfield and picking out new signing Chris Dickson up front.

The former Charlton Athletic man played in partner Dan Uchechi but he chipped it wide of the post in the fifth minute.

O's Jordan Maguire-Drew then whipped a corner in and found striker Matt Harrold, but he headed the ball over.

The former Brighton youngster continue to be a danger and once again picked out Harrold, this time with a free-kick, but the former Crawley Town target man glanced it wide of the left post.

Once again Maguire-Drew was the focal point of the O's attack as he cut in from right flank and fired an effort on goal, but it was met by Urchins goalkeeper Joe Wright.

In the 24th minute Dickson out muscled left-back Jayden Sweeney and broke through on goal, but Sam Sargeant got his body in front of the shot to deny the effort.

Three minutes Wright had to pull off a huge save to deny Harrold as he attempted to head home at the back post.

Urchins looked to create a few more chances but could only fire wide of the target before the ball went up the other end to James Alabi.

The former Chester striker chested the ball down to Maguire-Drew, who played it across the goalmouth for Sweeney.

The youngster slid in at the back post but former Enfield Town shot-stopper Wright was equal to it - they went in for the half-time still goalless.

Both outfits got off to reasonable starts in the second-half before Orient made wholesale changes to their line-up.

Boss Ross Embleton changed 10 of his 11 players with midfielder Josh Wright the only player to remain on the pitch.

He also handed 16-year-old Deago Dunbar-Bonnie a chance to impress while the Urchins brought on club captain Nathan Cooper as he continues to get fit after a long injury lay-off.

Five minutes after coming onto the pitch former Shrewsbury Town striker Lee Angol fired the ball into top right corner to give the O's the lead.

The striker almost had a second in the 72nd minute when he rocketed a shot off the right post after being played inside by strike partner Conor Wilkinson.

In the 79th minute Urchins Spence spotted the keeper off his line and tried a speculative 40 yard lob but the ball drifted wide.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Smith, Hayles, Trialist, Johnson, Spence, Saunders, R.Winn, Uchechi, Dickson.

Leyton Orient 60 minutes: Sargeant, Judd, Ekpiteta, Coulson, Ogie, Sweeney, Wright, Brophy, Maguire-Drew, Alabi, Harrold.

Leyton Orient final 30 minutes: Janata, Ling, Happe, Widdowson, Dunbar-Bonnie, Gorman, Wright (Shabani 78), Clay, Sotiriou, Wilkinson, Angol.