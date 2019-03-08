Orient Women eye first silverware of the season

Aveley's Parkside Stadium Archant

Chris Brayford’s team will take on Ashford Town (Middlesex) Ladies in the Isthmian Cup Final at Aveley’s Parkside Stadium this evening

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient Women will play Ashford Town (Middlesex) Ladies in the final of the Isthmian Cup tonight at Aveley's Parkside Stadium hoping to clinch the first of two bits of silverware this season.

Chris Brayford has guided his team into the final of two competitions and the first will take place tonight and be a 7.30pm kick-off.

A 1-0 win over Enfield Town Ladies on February 27 secured O's a spot in the showpiece event with the reliable Sophie Le Marchand grabbing the only goal.

Now they will come up against Ashford, who ply their trade in the Greater London Women's Football League Premier Division.

Town are top and have only suffered two defeats this season while have produced some incredible results.

Ashford have registered 10-0, 11-2, 12-1, 11-1 and 15-0 wins in all competitions, but this encounter is sure to be close.

Orient can also take positives from the fact Crystal Palace Ladies Development earned a 6-4 victory over Town on April 7.

It shows Ashford can be beaten and Brayford's team will attempt to continue their progress with a cup victory tonight ahead of a second final in the Capital Cup next month.

Tickets this evening are £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and £1 for under-16s.