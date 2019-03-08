Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Orient Women eye first silverware of the season

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 April 2019

Aveley's Parkside Stadium

Aveley's Parkside Stadium

Archant

Chris Brayford’s team will take on Ashford Town (Middlesex) Ladies in the Isthmian Cup Final at Aveley’s Parkside Stadium this evening

Leyton Orient Women will play Ashford Town (Middlesex) Ladies in the final of the Isthmian Cup tonight at Aveley's Parkside Stadium hoping to clinch the first of two bits of silverware this season.

Chris Brayford has guided his team into the final of two competitions and the first will take place tonight and be a 7.30pm kick-off.

A 1-0 win over Enfield Town Ladies on February 27 secured O's a spot in the showpiece event with the reliable Sophie Le Marchand grabbing the only goal.

Now they will come up against Ashford, who ply their trade in the Greater London Women's Football League Premier Division.

Town are top and have only suffered two defeats this season while have produced some incredible results.

Ashford have registered 10-0, 11-2, 12-1, 11-1 and 15-0 wins in all competitions, but this encounter is sure to be close.

Orient can also take positives from the fact Crystal Palace Ladies Development earned a 6-4 victory over Town on April 7.

It shows Ashford can be beaten and Brayford's team will attempt to continue their progress with a cup victory tonight ahead of a second final in the Capital Cup next month.

Tickets this evening are £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and £1 for under-16s.

Latest East London Sports News

Orient Women eye first silverware of the season

59 minutes ago George Sessions
Aveley's Parkside Stadium

Chris Brayford’s team will take on Ashford Town (Middlesex) Ladies in the Isthmian Cup Final at Aveley’s Parkside Stadium this evening

Fed Cup squad join up with West Ham Women for tennis football fun at Copper Box

13:34
Great Britain Fed Cup players and West Ham Women at the Olympic Park (pic Getty Images for LTA)

Great Britain’s female players joined up with West Ham United Women this week ahead of the Fed Cup World Group play-off at the Copper Box Arena.

Brophy: There is no point predicting other results

12:00 George Sessions
James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 25-year-old former Swindon Town player backed Leyton Orient to win their last few games in the National League

Lions look to take another big step towards BBL title as Raiders ride into SportsDock

11:00 Jacob Ranson
London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions will look to go one step closer to securing the British Basketball League title when they host Plymouth Raiders this evening (Wednesday).

Westley admits Essex need to address lack of one-day silverware

08:00 Martin Smith
Tom Westley in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The County Championship club regularly make it through their group in the Royal London Cup, but struggle in the knock-out phase

Edinburgh excited by progress of Orient youngsters out on loan

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Kudus Oyengua of Haringey Borough attempts to get past Bishop's Stortford's on-loan Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The first-team may be involved in an intense battle for the National League title, but O’s head coach is still keeping tabs on those away from the club

East London miss out on promotion after Holt defeat

Yesterday, 14:00
Action from the play-off match between Holt and East London (pic Stuart Young)

Rugby: Holt 31 East London 22

Late goals down to team spirit insists Orient forward Harrold

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring in the first-half at AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The striker feels the intensity each day in training has contributed to a number of late goals for Leyton Orient in this season’s National League

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East returns to Victoria Park with a 10-day music and community festival

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class music. Photo: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park next month with two weekends of diverse music and a free community festival.

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Live

Orient Women eye first silverware of the season

59 minutes ago
Aveley's Parkside Stadium

Chris Brayford’s team will take on Ashford Town (Middlesex) Ladies in the Isthmian Cup Final at Aveley’s Parkside Stadium this evening

View Live

Breaking news

Orient Women eye first silverware of the season

59 minutes ago
Aveley's Parkside Stadium

Chris Brayford’s team will take on Ashford Town (Middlesex) Ladies in the Isthmian Cup Final at Aveley’s Parkside Stadium this evening

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh excited by progress of Orient youngsters out on loan

Kudus Oyengua of Haringey Borough attempts to get past Bishop's Stortford's on-loan Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Tennis: GB squad named for Fed Cup tie at Copper Box Arena

The Great Britain team of Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Anne Keothavong (pic Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Late goals down to team spirit insists Orient forward Harrold

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring in the first-half at AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brophy: There is no point predicting other results

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Thieves use circular saw in attempted Limehouse cash machine break-in

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.

More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

The A12 leading up to Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Why the Isle of Dogs is now ‘best place to live’ in whole of London

Nothing sheepish about Isle of Dogs named by Sunday Times as best place in London to Live. Picture: Trip Advisor

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient Women eye first silverware of the season

Aveley's Parkside Stadium

Fed Cup squad join up with West Ham Women for tennis football fun at Copper Box

Great Britain Fed Cup players and West Ham Women at the Olympic Park (pic Getty Images for LTA)

Brophy: There is no point predicting other results

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lions look to take another big step towards BBL title as Raiders ride into SportsDock

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Westley admits Essex need to address lack of one-day silverware

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists