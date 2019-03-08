Brophy: There is no point predicting other results

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The 25-year-old former Swindon Town player backed Leyton Orient to win their last few games in the National League

Leyton Orient know three victories from their final three matches in the National League will ensure they win the title and James Brophy says the squad are not bothered about the results of their rivals for promotion.

Back-to-back wins over Eastleigh and Sutton United have helped the O's go back to the summit and ensured they are still in the driving seat ahead of Salford City and Solihull Moors with just over a week of the season to go.

Fourth-placed Wrexham are still in the race technically, but it appears to be a three-way battle now and Justin Edinburgh will be confident his men can get over the line.

“There is no point predicting other results. What will be, will be,” said Brophy following the 3-2 home win over Eastleigh.

“We take it one game at a time and our objective is to win every game we have until the end of the season. We have got enough quality with virtually everyone fully fit to win our remaining games.”

Orient's character has been tested over the last week, but they fought back from 2-1 down to claim all three points against Eastleigh and then got the job done at Sutton.

Edinburgh's team again fell behind and despite Dan Happe's leveller, they were reduced to 10-men on 74 minutes when James Dayton was sent off for throwing his boot away in frustration after fracturing his ankle.

Although the winger will miss the rest of the season, O's do have most others available for selection and they will be needed over the Easter period.

Play-off chasing Harrogate Town will visit the capital on Good Friday for a 3pm kick-off, which will now be shown live on BT Sport.

If Orient can make it three wins in a row, it will put them on the verge of the title ahead of Monday's clash at promotion rivals Solihull Moors.

Given the quick turnaround in the fixtures, Edinburgh will have to use his squad wisely, but in recent weeks substitutes have made an impact in O's quest for the championship.

Brophy added: “We've needed the squad throughout the whole season and everyone has played their part, whether it's coming off the bench or starting and that's what we need in these final games.

“It's good to have almost everyone fully fit and to have options. We have better options than any other team in this league.”

Additional reporting by Jacob Ranson.