Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brophy: There is no point predicting other results

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 April 2019

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The 25-year-old former Swindon Town player backed Leyton Orient to win their last few games in the National League

Leyton Orient know three victories from their final three matches in the National League will ensure they win the title and James Brophy says the squad are not bothered about the results of their rivals for promotion.

Back-to-back wins over Eastleigh and Sutton United have helped the O's go back to the summit and ensured they are still in the driving seat ahead of Salford City and Solihull Moors with just over a week of the season to go.

Fourth-placed Wrexham are still in the race technically, but it appears to be a three-way battle now and Justin Edinburgh will be confident his men can get over the line.

“There is no point predicting other results. What will be, will be,” said Brophy following the 3-2 home win over Eastleigh.

“We take it one game at a time and our objective is to win every game we have until the end of the season. We have got enough quality with virtually everyone fully fit to win our remaining games.”

Orient's character has been tested over the last week, but they fought back from 2-1 down to claim all three points against Eastleigh and then got the job done at Sutton.

Edinburgh's team again fell behind and despite Dan Happe's leveller, they were reduced to 10-men on 74 minutes when James Dayton was sent off for throwing his boot away in frustration after fracturing his ankle.

Although the winger will miss the rest of the season, O's do have most others available for selection and they will be needed over the Easter period.

Play-off chasing Harrogate Town will visit the capital on Good Friday for a 3pm kick-off, which will now be shown live on BT Sport.

If Orient can make it three wins in a row, it will put them on the verge of the title ahead of Monday's clash at promotion rivals Solihull Moors.

Given the quick turnaround in the fixtures, Edinburgh will have to use his squad wisely, but in recent weeks substitutes have made an impact in O's quest for the championship.

Brophy added: “We've needed the squad throughout the whole season and everyone has played their part, whether it's coming off the bench or starting and that's what we need in these final games.

“It's good to have almost everyone fully fit and to have options. We have better options than any other team in this league.”

Additional reporting by Jacob Ranson.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Brophy: There is no point predicting other results

12:00 George Sessions
James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 25-year-old former Swindon Town player backed Leyton Orient to win their last few games in the National League

Lions look to take another big step towards BBL title as Raiders ride into SportsDock

11:00 Jacob Ranson
London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions will look to go one step closer to securing the British Basketball League title when they host Plymouth Raiders this evening (Wednesday).

Westley admits Essex need to address lack of one-day silverware

08:00 Martin Smith
Tom Westley in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The County Championship club regularly make it through their group in the Royal London Cup, but struggle in the knock-out phase

Edinburgh excited by progress of Orient youngsters out on loan

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Kudus Oyengua of Haringey Borough attempts to get past Bishop's Stortford's on-loan Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The first-team may be involved in an intense battle for the National League title, but O’s head coach is still keeping tabs on those away from the club

East London miss out on promotion after Holt defeat

Yesterday, 14:00
Action from the play-off match between Holt and East London (pic Stuart Young)

Rugby: Holt 31 East London 22

Late goals down to team spirit insists Orient forward Harrold

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring in the first-half at AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The striker feels the intensity each day in training has contributed to a number of late goals for Leyton Orient in this season’s National League

West Ham defender: 'We played like the home team and Manchester United were the away side'

Mon, 15:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (left) and Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku in action

Hammers centre back Angelo Ogbonna can’t believe the team lost at Old Trafford

Play With A Legend returns to O's for fourth consecutive year

Mon, 13:00
Play With A Legend will return to Leyton Orient for a fourth consecutive year on May 14 (pic: Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient fans could get the chance to play alongside one of John Mackie, Matt Lockwood and Kevin Lisbie

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East returns to Victoria Park with a 10-day music and community festival

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class music. Photo: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park next month with two weekends of diverse music and a free community festival.

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Live

Brophy: There is no point predicting other results

12:00
James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 25-year-old former Swindon Town player backed Leyton Orient to win their last few games in the National League

View Live

Breaking news

Brophy: There is no point predicting other results

12:00
James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 25-year-old former Swindon Town player backed Leyton Orient to win their last few games in the National League

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh excited by progress of Orient youngsters out on loan

Kudus Oyengua of Haringey Borough attempts to get past Bishop's Stortford's on-loan Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Tennis: GB squad named for Fed Cup tie at Copper Box Arena

The Great Britain team of Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Anne Keothavong (pic Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Late goals down to team spirit insists Orient forward Harrold

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring in the first-half at AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Spot-on Bonne earns 10-man O's massive away win

Macauley Bonne scores a penalty for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Thieves use circular saw in attempted Limehouse cash machine break-in

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.

More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

The A12 leading up to Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Why the Isle of Dogs is now ‘best place to live’ in whole of London

Nothing sheepish about Isle of Dogs named by Sunday Times as best place in London to Live. Picture: Trip Advisor

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Brophy: There is no point predicting other results

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lions look to take another big step towards BBL title as Raiders ride into SportsDock

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Westley admits Essex need to address lack of one-day silverware

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators target DLR train at Canary Wharf

Climate activists have climbed on top of a Dockland Light Railway at Canary Wharf station as part of the ongoing climate change protests. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Amateur boxers brace for charity bouts in Bethnal Green

Terry Allain has organised a charity boxing night at the York Hall Leisure Centre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists