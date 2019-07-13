Dayton pens new deal; Alabi off transfer list
PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 July 2019
Simon O'Connor Photography
The O's squad for the 2019/20 campaign is beginning to take shape
Leyton Orient continued plans for a return to League Two by securing the services of James Dayton for another year.
The talented winger has been a key part of the O's success since signing in August 2017 on a free transfer from Cheltenham Town.
He originally moved to the club on trial before eventually signing a two-year deal and has extended his time at Brisbane Road by putting pen to paper on new terms.
Dayton, 30, is currently recovering from a fractured ankle suffered in April and is set for a return to fitness over the next couple of months.
Team-mate James Alabi is also expected to remain in E10 now after he was taken off the transfer-list.
He was placed on it in May, but after impressing interim head coach Ross Embleton this summer, he will continue to be part of the squad for the 2019/20 League Two season.