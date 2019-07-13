Dayton pens new deal; Alabi off transfer list

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The O's squad for the 2019/20 campaign is beginning to take shape

Leyton Orient continued plans for a return to League Two by securing the services of James Dayton for another year.

The talented winger has been a key part of the O's success since signing in August 2017 on a free transfer from Cheltenham Town.

He originally moved to the club on trial before eventually signing a two-year deal and has extended his time at Brisbane Road by putting pen to paper on new terms.

Dayton, 30, is currently recovering from a fractured ankle suffered in April and is set for a return to fitness over the next couple of months.

Team-mate James Alabi is also expected to remain in E10 now after he was taken off the transfer-list.

He was placed on it in May, but after impressing interim head coach Ross Embleton this summer, he will continue to be part of the squad for the 2019/20 League Two season.