Dayton will cherish last conversation with Justin and the memories

Leyton Orient's James Dayton has provided more insight into what a great man Justin Edinburgh was with a poignant tribute to someone who was more than a manager to him and so many others.

The football community continues to remember the former Spurs defender, but a state of shock remains that he has passed away at the age of 49.

Clubs and players from up and down the country and overseas shores have all added to his memory since O's confirmed the tragic news on Saturday evening.

At the time, a stunned Dayton tweeted 'why' but on Monday he explained at length the small details which made Edinburgh so special, including getting easter eggs for the players' children to attempting to run the London Marathon with a serious injury.

"From the moment we were first introduced, you had this aura about you that made me sit up to attention and listen," Dayton's message read.

"Then, within a few minutes you had the whole room in hysterics, and from that moment you had my upmost respect, which only grew. That was just you! You had everything. You had this special gift as a natural leader, a great manager, but above all a top man.

"You made me fall in love with my job again, something that hadn't been the case for a long time and for that I will be forever grateful.

"When the time comes again that I'm fit and ready I'll stay true to you and what you demanded of me and us everyday.

"Your standards never dropped. You gave everything 100 per cent whether it was the Watt bike or your treadmill runs with Ross (Embleton) and 'Webby' (Danny Webb).

"Looking back you were showing us how it's done, leading by example. Your fighting spirit and determination that rubbed off on us all showed when you tried to run the marathon with no ACL and didn't even know. Who even tries to do that!?

"I've shed so many tears, but when I think of the memories I laugh a lot more. That's what you did, you brought a smile to peoples faces with your charisma and charm. Your kindness was deep, this was shown in ways like buying all of our kids Easter eggs every Easter. I barely remember to do that for my own.

"You used to talk to me about David Webb and the impact he had on you, I used to sit there and think cor, that is exactly how I feel about you. I never got to tell you that, but I will forever cherish our last conversation. Your kindness again, you were adamant that you were carrying my bag to the car and not my pregnant wife. This gave us the opportunity to have that talk which I feel so lucky to have had.

"To Kerri, Charlie and Cyndie and the rest of the Edinburgh family, you should be so proud of the man you got to call husband and Dad. I haven't got the words to describe the effect he had and always will have on not just me, but my wife and children.

"I will only hope I create the relationships with my children that he had. Thank you for allowing us to share the special memories that we made.

"You will always be more than gaffer to me, a great manager, but you was different, more than just that, a great man.

"It was a privilege to of had you in my life, the impact you had on me and others in that short time will always live on. Rest east mate, keep watching over us. Our leader, gaffer."