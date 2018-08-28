O’s centre back Turley looking to follow in Webb’s footsteps

Jamie Turley gets up to head home the winning goal for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor). 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

The defender learnt his trade alongside Orient’s first-team coach at Salisbury City

Leyton Orient defender Jamie Turley has history with Danny Webb, but the good kind and he is looking to help the young players at the east London club progress.

When the Berkshire boy was starting out in his football career, he departed Wycombe Wanderers as trainee to sign for Salisbury City in July 2009.

Also at the Whites at this time was now O’s first-team development coach Webb, and the pair played alongside each other, usually at the back, in the Conference Premier.

Webb, the elder statesman in the partnership, helped Turley and now Orient’s number 23 is looking to do the same with the current talented crop in E10.

“I come on the scene at Salisbury, it was my first taste of men’s football and Danny coached me through,” Turley said.

“He taught me about the game and it put the foundation in place for where I am now and I want to rub that off on the younger lads here now.

“Hopefully a little bit of communication from me here and there can help them improve their game.

“Playing alongside Dan Happe so far has been brilliant and hopefully we can continue to keep clean sheets.”

Orient have coped well with a growing injury list largely thanks to the form of Happe and Turley.

The 3-0 win over Maidstone United on January 26 helped the O’s get back on track in the National League after a slight wobble.

After taking a break from the battle for the title last weekend, Justin Edinburgh’s side are back to it on Saturday with a trip to Hartlepool United.

Given Orient hold a three-point lead at the top, a draw at Victoria Park will be enough to keep them at the summit, but they want more and have done throughout the season.

Turley added: “We are in a great position and it’s all about us. We just need to keep carrying on the way we have been going and keep ticking along.

“We don’t want to get caught with a bit of sloppiness or to change our game and change our identity.

“The most important thing is to keep going, keep going and hopefully we keep picking up points and have it under wraps. We just need to focus on ourselves.”

He concluded: “We will go to Hartlepool, be solid and hopefully we can win the game and we will set out to win the game I’m sure.”