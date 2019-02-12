Search

Turley determined to help Orient enjoy more home comforts

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 February 2019

Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).



The centre back hailed the support of the O’s fans so far since joining earlier this year

Jamie Turley wants to make sure Leyton Orient remains a difficult place for National League teams to visit.

The O’s record in E10 this season has been excellent, and much improved compared to previous campaigns.

While Sutton United and Salford City have claimed all three points at Orient’s home this term, Justin Edinburgh’s team have won 10 of 16 league matches at the Breyer Group Stadium.

In recent weeks, when the title-chasing side have struggled on the road, the form of the club in east London has kept them firmly in the mix.

Maidenhead United visit E10 next, on Saturday, and O’s are determined to make it three wins in a row at home in all competitions.

“Any team who comes here know it is a tough place to visit,” Turley said, after the 1-0 win over Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy earlier this month.

“Fair play to Blyth, they give us respect, they set up in a different formation to what we originally planned and it was just about being patient.

“We know we will dominate possession at home, but it is just about making sure we have a purpose in our play to create things.”

Turley is approaching a whole month at Orient, after signing on January 16 following his release from League Two strugglers Notts County.

He has been mightily impressed with the E10 faithful and was immediately struck by their backing in his debut at Ebbsfleet United on January 19.

Centre back Turley added: “The fans are brilliant. We are winning games so there is expectancy, but the fans have been brilliant since I have been here both home and away.

“Even at Ebbsfleet they were brilliant and travelled in numbers too, so they have been really great.”

A big crowd will be expected in east London on Saturday and they will hope to play their part in helping Orient secure another home win.

Maidenhead, who are 19th in the table, will be out to spoil the party though, but they have lost two of their last three league games.

