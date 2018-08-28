Turley hints he wants longer Orient stay



Jamie Turley only joined Leyton Orient on January 16, but he has wasted no time at all in becoming a firm favourite with the O’s fans.

With first-choice defenders Josh Coulson and Marvin Ekpiteta ruled out with injuries at the start of last month, it left the National League leaders short in that area.

Boss Justin Edinburgh, along with Martin Ling’s help, moved quickly to bring free agent Turley to east London and it all happened swiftly.

So far, it has looked a fantastic piece of business with the former Notts County centre back helping the O’s keep two clean sheets in his first two starts.

Last weekend, at home to Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy third round, he added a winning goal to his already impressive game, and while his Orient contract will run out on June 30 2019, he would love to stay in E10 longer.

Turley, who has nearly signed for Edinburgh before, said: “There have been talks in the past and I’ve always admired his teams.

“Whenever I’ve played against his teams, they’ve always been good and you know what you are going to get.

“Previously I’ve always said if the opportunity was right it would be a pleasure to play for him and I’m enjoying my spell with him now and long may it continue.”

Orient will hope the positively infectious Turley can continue his fine form over the next couple of months in the National League.

There will be plenty of twists and turns in the title race, but the 28-year-old has seen it all before at Boreham Wood and Eastleigh.

He was part of Luke Garrard’s team which reached the National League play-off final last season, but missed out on an appearance at Wembley due to injury.

Now he is determined to go one better and get a winners’ medal at Orient, who remain at the summit on 60 points after 31 games despite a little wobble of late.

Turley has looked assured and powerful in wins over Maidstone United and Blyth, but more tricky encounters are to come.

However, after departing Notts County, who are in a relegation battle in League Two, for a crack at the National League title with O’s, he is relishing the challenge.

“Our ambition is to get out of the league, so there was already a winning mentality here and I have just settled into that brilliantly,” Turley said.

“I did know a couple of lads from playing against them in the past, but I think my personality and the group itself have fitted in really well.”

The County supporters appeared extremely disappointed to see Turley leave when his short-team contract expired on January 13 and everyone at Orient can see why now.