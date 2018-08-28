Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Turley hints he wants longer Orient stay

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 February 2019

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

The Notts County fans appeared extremely disappointed to see the centre back leave and everyone at the O’s can see why now

Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jamie Turley only joined Leyton Orient on January 16, but he has wasted no time at all in becoming a firm favourite with the O’s fans.

With first-choice defenders Josh Coulson and Marvin Ekpiteta ruled out with injuries at the start of last month, it left the National League leaders short in that area.

Boss Justin Edinburgh, along with Martin Ling’s help, moved quickly to bring free agent Turley to east London and it all happened swiftly.

So far, it has looked a fantastic piece of business with the former Notts County centre back helping the O’s keep two clean sheets in his first two starts.

Last weekend, at home to Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy third round, he added a winning goal to his already impressive game, and while his Orient contract will run out on June 30 2019, he would love to stay in E10 longer.

Turley, who has nearly signed for Edinburgh before, said: “There have been talks in the past and I’ve always admired his teams.

“Whenever I’ve played against his teams, they’ve always been good and you know what you are going to get.

“Previously I’ve always said if the opportunity was right it would be a pleasure to play for him and I’m enjoying my spell with him now and long may it continue.”

Orient will hope the positively infectious Turley can continue his fine form over the next couple of months in the National League.

There will be plenty of twists and turns in the title race, but the 28-year-old has seen it all before at Boreham Wood and Eastleigh.

He was part of Luke Garrard’s team which reached the National League play-off final last season, but missed out on an appearance at Wembley due to injury.

Now he is determined to go one better and get a winners’ medal at Orient, who remain at the summit on 60 points after 31 games despite a little wobble of late.

Turley has looked assured and powerful in wins over Maidstone United and Blyth, but more tricky encounters are to come.

However, after departing Notts County, who are in a relegation battle in League Two, for a crack at the National League title with O’s, he is relishing the challenge.

“Our ambition is to get out of the league, so there was already a winning mentality here and I have just settled into that brilliantly,” Turley said.

“I did know a couple of lads from playing against them in the past, but I think my personality and the group itself have fitted in really well.”

The County supporters appeared extremely disappointed to see Turley leave when his short-team contract expired on January 13 and everyone at Orient can see why now.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

Turley hints he wants longer Orient stay

18 minutes ago George Sessions
Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Notts County fans appeared extremely disappointed to see the centre back leave and everyone at the O’s can see why now

Late Billinghurst penalty sends East London through to final

12:00 Gary Bird
East London celebrate reaching the final of the Essex Intermediate Cup (pic: East London RFC)

Essex Intermediate Cup semi-final: Chelmsford 12 East London 13

Armstrong proud of Spartans players and fans after pushing O’s close

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to beat a Blyth Spartans opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The National League North club enjoyed their trip to the capital despite conceding a late goal

West Ham battle to deserved draw after controversial Liverpool strike

Yesterday, 22:08 steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

The Hammers hit back through Antonio to put a dent in Liverpool’s Premier League title push

Orient drawn away to FA Trophy holders in quarter-finals

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh’s team will travel to National League North side Brackley Town in the last eight of the competition

Super Bowl Sunday was full of cheer and American spirit as Patriots seal sixth victory

Yesterday, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
Super Bowl on the big screen at the Blues Kitchen (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Lively, loud, and full of American sporting spirit would be how you could describe the atmosphere at The Blues Kitchen on Super Bowl Sunday.

Webb praises Koroma’s maturity and discusses win over Blyth

Yesterday, 11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma has a shot saved by Salford City goalkeeper Chris Neal at the start of the second half with the score 2-0 to the visitors (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s first-team development coach reflected on the interest in Josh Koroma and Saturday’s cup victory

Coach Beard was pleased to see his Hammers progress in the FA Cup with Rovers win

Yesterday, 10:00 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Brianna Visalli netted in their 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women head coach Matt Beard pleased with the reaction of his side in their 3-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers as they progressed into the next round of the FA Cup.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Edinburgh’s men progress in the FA Trophy after battle with Spartans

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Webb praises Koroma’s maturity and discusses win over Blyth

Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma has a shot saved by Salford City goalkeeper Chris Neal at the start of the second half with the score 2-0 to the visitors (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient drawn away to FA Trophy holders in quarter-finals

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Armstrong proud of Spartans players and fans after pushing O’s close

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to beat a Blyth Spartans opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Police name woman found strangled in her flat in Poplar

The victim has been named as Linda Jane McArity. Picture: MPS

Man found dead after Stepney fire

A man was pronounced dead following a fire in Duckett Street, Stepney. Picture: Google Maps

Bishopsgate Goodsyard scheme plans change again - now include 450 homes

What the Bishopsgate Goodsyard development will look like. Pic: Hammerson and Ballymore

Man from east London charged with being a member of Al Qa’ida

Mohammed Yamin will appear at the Old Bailey on February 15. Picture: Google

Edinburgh’s men progress in the FA Trophy after battle with Spartans

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Turley hints he wants longer Orient stay

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Late Billinghurst penalty sends East London through to final

East London celebrate reaching the final of the Essex Intermediate Cup (pic: East London RFC)

Armstrong proud of Spartans players and fans after pushing O’s close

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to beat a Blyth Spartans opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Antiques shop in Spitalfields launches bid to sell alcohol to customers

The Town House is in Fournier Street. Pic: Google

West Ham battle to deserved draw after controversial Liverpool strike

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists