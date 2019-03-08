Search

Turley agrees to extend Orient stay

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 19 June 2019

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The centre back made a big impression at Brisbane Road during the second half of the 2018/19 season

Jamie Turley will remain at Leyton Orient after he signed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.

He made a positive impact at Brisbane Road in quick time once he moved to E10 in January on a short-term contract.

Turley featured in several different positions under Justin Edinburgh and helped the O's win the National League and reach the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

The former Wycombe Wanderers youngster was offered new terms at the end of the 2018/19 campaign and has now extended his stay in the capital.

He has previous experience of League Two, having played for Notts County before he signed for Orient, and will provide competition at the heart of defence alongside Josh Coulson, Marvin Ekpiteta and Dan Happe.

Given Turley can also play right-back or right wing-back, the decision to keep him at the club makes sense and he will hope to build on the 14 appearances he has made so far.

He told the official club website: "I'm over the moon really, it was never in doubt it was just getting the minor details sorted. I'm really looking forward to staying here for at least the next two years.

"I just fit in here really well. I got a really good vibe before when I played against Orient and I think this club has just got me. I work hard for the team and I fit into a team that works hard for each other."

Turley continued: "Ross (Embleton) is going to be brilliant, I know he will be. He's got the backing from all the players.

"I've never been involved in a changing room like it. The tragedy that we've had to go through, hopefully, we never have to go through again.

"Through the unknown, we are consoling each other. I think at the moment, everyone is itching to get back into work and working hard for each other. We want to carry on the legacy. He wouldn't want us moping about, that's not what he's about."

