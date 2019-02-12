Simpson talks up ‘unselfish work’ of O’s hitman

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The forward got off the mark for Orient in his second spell at the club against Barrow, but praised his strike partner

Jay Simpson praised the effort of Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne after Tuesday’s 3-2 win away to Barrow in the National League.

Goals by Sam Ling, Simpson and Jordan Maguire-Drew put the O’s in control, but two late strikes by the Bluebirds made it nervy in Cumbria.

Orient held on, though, and moved up to second in the table with a game in hand on leaders Wrexham still.

The Dragons visit E10 next, on Saturday, but the Welsh club’s nemesis is currently on a five-match run without a goal.

Bonne, who has scored three goals in his last three appearances against Wrexham, has struggled for goals in 2019, but earned plaudits from a team-mate on Tuesday.

Simpson highlighted the great work of the 23-year-old for Maguire-Drew’s important goal against Barrow and backed him to get back on form soon.

“Macauley can be tough on himself because he hasn’t scored for a few games, but it just shows how much the boys want to work for each other,” Simpson told the official club website.

“As a striker, once you get into the box you are looking to shoot, but he had the awareness to find Jordan and he tucked it away.

“It was great unselfish work and that is what we are going to need if we are going to reach our goal, but Macauley works hard.

“He is an honest lad and he has had a great season. He is a good player and I enjoy playing with him.”

Bonne and Simpson are expected to continue their partnership on Saturday at home to Wrexham in a 12.35pm kick-off on BT Sport and the pair will hope to fire Orient to a fourth consecutive win in all competitions, which would see them take over at the top.