O's captain and Widdowson extend stay with club

Joe Widdowson was part of the Leyton Orient squad that won this season's National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography

Jobi McAnuff has agreed a new one-year deal while Joe Widdowson has signed a contract until the summer of 2021

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient have retained the services of Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson for next season in League Two.

The pair were a key cog in Justin Edinburgh's team which won the National League title this campaign.

You may also want to watch:

While both were out of contract on June 30th, the duo stated to this title they hoped to remain at Brisbane Road.

And two days after the O's season officially came to a close, they have put pen to paper on new terms.

McAnuff's contract is until the end of the 2019/20 campaign with the captain eager to show his worth again in the Football League.

Widdowson, meanwhile, after an outstanding consistent term, has signed for another two years in E10.

The club have offered new deals to Jamie Turley, James Dayton and Matt Harrold as well and academy players Arthur Janata, Jayden Sweeney, Hector Kyprianou and Brendon Shabani are expected to sign professional terms this month.