Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

O's captain and Widdowson extend stay with club

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 May 2019

Joe Widdowson was part of the Leyton Orient squad that won this season's National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Joe Widdowson was part of the Leyton Orient squad that won this season's National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

Jobi McAnuff has agreed a new one-year deal while Joe Widdowson has signed a contract until the summer of 2021

Leyton Orient have retained the services of Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson for next season in League Two.

The pair were a key cog in Justin Edinburgh's team which won the National League title this campaign.

You may also want to watch:

While both were out of contract on June 30th, the duo stated to this title they hoped to remain at Brisbane Road.

And two days after the O's season officially came to a close, they have put pen to paper on new terms.

McAnuff's contract is until the end of the 2019/20 campaign with the captain eager to show his worth again in the Football League.

Widdowson, meanwhile, after an outstanding consistent term, has signed for another two years in E10.

The club have offered new deals to Jamie Turley, James Dayton and Matt Harrold as well and academy players Arthur Janata, Jayden Sweeney, Hector Kyprianou and Brendon Shabani are expected to sign professional terms this month.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

O's captain and Widdowson extend stay with club

32 minutes ago George Sessions
Joe Widdowson was part of the Leyton Orient squad that won this season's National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Jobi McAnuff has agreed a new one-year deal while Joe Widdowson has signed a contract until the summer of 2021

Homerton pick up memorable win over Bansko

17:00
Homerton face the camera at the Victoria Park Community League

A round-up of some of the latest results from the Victoria Park Community Cricket League

From 202 fans against Whitehawk to Wembley inside 18 months for Ekpiteta

14:00 George Sessions
Marvin Ekpiteta scores for Leyton Orient against Wrexham and celebrates (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The humble centre back has enjoyed an extraordinary rise in non-league football after signing for Leyton Orient in January 2018

Who is our West Ham ratings winner?

12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Battle of the big boys went down to the wire

Ex-Repton amateur Okolie links up with new trainer McGuigan

12:00 Len Whaley
British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

The latest boxing news from Tower Hamlets

Lisbie: Leyton Orient made me love football again

10:00 George Sessions
Kevin Lisbie celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient with team-mate David Mooney (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 40-year-old, who played in the Premier League for Charlton Athletic, is set to retire after playing in the FA Vase final at Wembley

O's offer new deals to McAnuff and four others from title-winning squad

Yesterday, 18:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The club confirm Charlie Grainger, Alex Lawless, Charlie Lee and Jay Simpson will depart Brisbane Road on June 30th

Maguire-Drew hails Orient's support for FA Trophy final

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient fans turned out in their numbers at Wembley for the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The attacking midfielder, who signed in January, impressed in the 1-0 loss at Wembley and has been backed for big things by Justin Edinburgh

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

All Points East festival lineup announced

Blyth Brentnall
Sleeping With Sirens are likely to play songs from their latest album at All Points East.

Rock band Sleeping With Sirens will lead the show at All Points East festival this summer in Victoria Park.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O's offer new deals to McAnuff and four others from title-winning squad

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lisbie: Leyton Orient made me love football again

Kevin Lisbie celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient with team-mate David Mooney (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lee thankful to Edinburgh and O's for Wembley experience

Charlie Lee looks to find a Leyton Orient team-mate in the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Maguire-Drew hails Orient's support for FA Trophy final

Leyton Orient fans turned out in their numbers at Wembley for the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

From 202 fans against Whitehawk to Wembley inside 18 months for Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta scores for Leyton Orient against Wrexham and celebrates (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Group jailed for Cable Street stabbing after drug-related feud

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Bow Church reveals its dark 700 years of East End rebellious history

Ancient Bow Church looking for volunteers as tour guides. Picture: St Mary's parish

O’s offer new deals to McAnuff and four others from title-winning squad

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Teachers at Isle of Dogs school stage three-day walkout over bullying allegations

Staff at Harbinger Primary in the Isle of Dogs have gone on strike. Picture: NEU

Lisbie: Leyton Orient made me love football again

Kevin Lisbie celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient with team-mate David Mooney (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s captain and Widdowson extend stay with club

Joe Widdowson was part of the Leyton Orient squad that won this season's National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Homerton pick up memorable win over Bansko

Homerton face the camera at the Victoria Park Community League

From 202 fans against Whitehawk to Wembley inside 18 months for Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta scores for Leyton Orient against Wrexham and celebrates (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Who is our West Ham ratings winner?

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Ex-Repton amateur Okolie links up with new trainer McGuigan

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists