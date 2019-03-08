Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Duo explain how Edinburgh made O's winners again

PUBLISHED: 11:02 23 May 2019

Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Joe Widdowson and Jobi McAnuff were incredibly consistent as Leyton Orient won the National League and finished FA Trophy runners-up

Jobi McAnuff and Justin Edinburgh tease the Leyton Orient players before lifting the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).Jobi McAnuff and Justin Edinburgh tease the Leyton Orient players before lifting the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jobi McAnuff has discussed the way Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh drilled into the squad from day one what it takes to become winners.

While O's are basking in the sun after a glorious season where they were crowned winners of the National League, there were dark clouds back in November 2017.

Although optimism had been rife after Nigel Travis and Kent Teague had taken ownership of the club, on the pitch things were going badly wrong again.

Orient were starting to face up to the prospect of back-to-back relegations, but in Edinburgh's first home game in charge they thrashed Sutton United 4-1 and never really looked back.

McAnuff, who was given the captain's armband last summer, said: "When the gaffer came in, we were not in a great position, but he made it clear from the outset we had to find a way to win.

"I think in the early days it was not at any cost and we kind of had an acceptance that if we had played okay, then defeat wasn't the worst thing.

"Whereas when the gaffer came in, straight away he was like 'that's not acceptable, we've got to find a way to win games' and we've built on that.

"We've improved and grown and that culminated in what has been a brilliant season."

Edinburgh's impact is almost immeasurable. He took over when the club were one place above the relegation zone and led them to a respectable 13th-placed finish.

Orient also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy, but blew a healthy lead over Gateshead and missed out on the last four.

Given the challenges O's had to face during that debut campaign in non-league football, many were expecting a plethora of changes last summer.

But the head coach had spotted something in the group and made minimal additions and instead backed the squad put together by director of football Martin Ling.

It would prove inspirational and so was the decision to hand the captaincy to McAnuff, who had unfinished business in E10.

Joe Widdowson is one of several to flourish under the head coach and although Orient couldn't end the season with a Wembley win in the FA Trophy final, this is a campaign no one will forget in a hurry.

He said: "One of the many things that the gaffer has instilled since he's come in is that winning mentality.

"Our number of defeats this season is pretty low, so we're not used to losing and it hurts when we lose, especially in a final.

"It's disappointing, but we won the league, which was our main objective and we have to say that it's been a very good season for us."

Edinburgh has been faced with many choices at Brisbane Road and time and time again he has got it right and the O's supporters will forever be indebted to him.

After relegation, everyone was told it was a challenging, long and horrible journey back to League Two.

The National League resembles a graveyard for Football League clubs, but not for Orient anymore thanks to Edinburgh and Co.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

West Ham's campaign of hope should have ended in higher placing

17 minutes ago Dave Evans, Weswt Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) celebrates after Felipe Anderson (background) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.

Our West Ham correspondent looks back over an upand down season

Duo explain how Edinburgh made O's winners again

45 minutes ago George Sessions
Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Joe Widdowson and Jobi McAnuff were incredibly consistent as Leyton Orient won the National League and finished FA Trophy runners-up

Lee will miss Orient and won't ever forget fans support

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Matt Harrold and Charlie Lee celebrate a hard-fought win for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 32-year-old will bid farewell to Brisbane Road this summer and reflected on the relationship he had with the club and the O's faithful

Our West Ham man of the match prize proved a close one

Yesterday, 12:59 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Declan Rice

Who claimed the Hammers prize for Man of the Match awards?

Muller Anniversary games announces Track Academy as official charity partner for 2019

Yesterday, 12:47 Jacob Ranson
Track Academy Founder Connie Henry with former Olympic, World and Commonwealth 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu MBE at their Summer Invitational

British Athletics has confirmed that it will be working closely with Track Academy in 2019, announcing that it will be the Official Charity Partner to the Müller Anniversary Games at the London Stadium this summer (20-21 July).

Edinburgh congratulates Fylde after FA Trophy win

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Coasters boss Dave Challinor admitted he knew the atmosphere at Wembley for this final would be good with Leyton Orient fans in attendance

All-star line-up for UEL sports awards

Yesterday, 10:30
British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

An all-star line-up of student athletes from a variety of sports will be honoured at University of East London's annual sports celebration tonight (Wednesday).

O's captain, Widdowson and Harrold extend stay with club

Tue, 18:00 George Sessions
Joe Widdowson was part of the Leyton Orient squad that won this season's National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Jobi McAnuff has agreed a new one-year deal while Joe Widdowson has signed a contract until the summer of 2021

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

All Points East festival lineup announced

Blyth Brentnall
Sleeping With Sirens are likely to play songs from their latest album at All Points East.

Rock band Sleeping With Sirens will lead the show at All Points East festival this summer in Victoria Park.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Lisbie: Leyton Orient made me love football again

Kevin Lisbie celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient with team-mate David Mooney (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's offer new deals to McAnuff and four others from title-winning squad

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

From 202 fans against Whitehawk to Wembley inside 18 months for Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta scores for Leyton Orient against Wrexham and celebrates (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lee thankful to Edinburgh and O's for Wembley experience

Charlie Lee looks to find a Leyton Orient team-mate in the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh congratulates Fylde after FA Trophy win

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Teachers at Isle of Dogs school stage three-day walkout over bullying allegations

Staff at Harbinger Primary in the Isle of Dogs have gone on strike. Picture: NEU

Group jailed for Cable Street stabbing after drug-related feud

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Bow Church reveals its dark 700 years of East End rebellious history

Ancient Bow Church looking for volunteers as tour guides. Picture: St Mary's parish

Lisbie: Leyton Orient made me love football again

Kevin Lisbie celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient with team-mate David Mooney (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s offer new deals to McAnuff and four others from title-winning squad

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham’s campaign of hope should have ended in higher placing

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) celebrates after Felipe Anderson (background) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.

Duo explain how Edinburgh made O’s winners again

Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Group to launch appeal to put life-saving defibrillators in Victoria Park

Victoria Park. Picture: KEN MEARS

How a council housing estate split families between the bulldozer or ‘saving it for the nation’

Del and Gaby... proud to live on Poplar's Robin Hood Gardens estate. Picture: Kois Miah

Lee will miss Orient and won’t ever forget fans support

Matt Harrold and Charlie Lee celebrate a hard-fought win for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists