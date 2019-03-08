Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

O's expect Cheltenham will 'come too soon' for captain McAnuff

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 July 2019

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The player-coach looks unlikely to be fit to feature in the club's League Two opener on Saturday week

Jamie Cureton, Bishop's Stortford player-manager, speaks with Leyton Orient captain and player-coach Jobi McAnuff after the pre-season friendly between the two clubsJamie Cureton, Bishop's Stortford player-manager, speaks with Leyton Orient captain and player-coach Jobi McAnuff after the pre-season friendly between the two clubs

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff may have to be content with a place on the touchline for the visit of Cheltenham Town on August 3 in the club's opening fixture of the League Two season, according to interim head coach Ross Embleton.

The 37-year-old was an influential figure for O's on and off the pitch during the previous campaign, but has not played a minute this summer.

McAnuff struggled with a groin injury during the second half of the last season and still seems to not be 100 per cent over the problem.

He has been heavily involved in pre-season given his new dual role as a player-coach, but for now he remains in the black coaching kit.

Embleton said: "I would expect Cheltenham would come too soon and even Jobi would consider that too soon.

"Looking at it logically, you wouldn't want to just sling him in. At this stage of the season we don't need to do that with him.

"We know his experience, we know how fit he is and how he looks after himself, but it's just a case of getting him pain free so we can get him back out on the pitch and ready to play."

McAnuff has trained at Orient's Chigwell training base, but prior to Tuesday not with the rest of the group and only on his own to build up his fitness.

Given this will be the former Jamaica international's 19th season in professional football, it should be no surprise he needs slightly longer than normal to recover from what proved to be a successful, but demanding 2018/19 campaign.

"Jobi has not trained with the group, but he has run during the last couple of days and improved to 60 to 65 per cent of what we would say is maximum before we include him in the group, so that's a positive," Embleton added, after the 3-3 draw away to Bishop's Stortford on Tuesday night.

"You want him to be in contention and pushing the group and able to be out there and that can't come around quickly enough, but we just have to be patient.

"We know we have to bide our time to get him back not only fit, but sustainably fit so he can carry on for the rest of the season."

In terms of other injuries, Embleton confirmed on Tuesday goalkeeper Dean Brill had started to train again and there seems a chance he will feature against the Norwich City XI on Saturday.

Craig Clay, meanwhile, got stamped on against AFC Rushden & Diamonds last week and felt pain ahead of the friendly at Stortford.

The swelling was expected to go down by now, but he may still start on the bench against the young Canaries as a precautionary measure.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

O's expect Cheltenham will 'come too soon' for captain McAnuff

8 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The player-coach looks unlikely to be fit to feature in the club's League Two opener on Saturday week

Orient set for emotional return to Brisbane Road

13:00 George Sessions
Tributes left in the dugout at Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road stadium following the death of Justin Edinburgh (pic: David Mirzoeff/PA Images).

This will be the first matchday in E10 since Justin Edinburgh passed away in June

Stortford boss Cureton delighted to have great link with O's

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Bishop's Stortford player-manager Jamie Cureton leaves the pitch to a round of applause in the 69th minute of their pre-season friendly against former club Leyton Orient

The Isthmian Premier club have a good relationship with Leyton Orient and hosted them for a friendly fixture on Tuesday

Boxing: Hearn hails Okolie following latest success

Yesterday, 15:51 Sam Frost
Lawrence Okolie in action against Mariano Angel Gudino at the O2 Arena, London.

Lawrence Okolie banked 'very important rounds' at the weekend ahead of his European title bid, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

New app to encourage children aged between five and eight to increase football participation

Yesterday, 14:00 Dan Bennett
The FA Superkicks App aims to encourage youngsters to participate in football. Picture: Essex FA

The Football Association are promoting a new app which is aimed at increasing participation in football in children aged between five and eight.

Maguire-Drew backs Orient youngsters to learn from pre-season

Yesterday, 13:04 George Sessions
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient before the friendly with Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

The O's lost a three-goal lead at Bishop's Stortford on Tuesday, but the attacker had a word of advice for the inexperienced players involved

Embleton provides update on Happe and O's trialist Chambers

Wed, 16:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

One-time Crystal Palace youngster Michael Chambers played 90 minutes for the O's in their friendly with Bishop's Stortford

Orient squander three-goal lead away to Blues

Wed, 09:30 George Sessions
Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to find a team-mate against Bishop's Stortford

Pre-season friendly: Bishop's Stortford 3 Leyton Orient 3

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Embleton provides update on Happe and O's trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O's transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Maguire-Drew backs Orient youngsters to learn from pre-season

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient before the friendly with Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Stortford boss Cureton delighted to have great link with O's

Bishop's Stortford player-manager Jamie Cureton leaves the pitch to a round of applause in the 69th minute of their pre-season friendly against former club Leyton Orient

Rahman named Bangladesh head coach ahead of Inner City World Cup

Emdad Rahman named Bangladesh head coach ahead of Inner City World Cup (Pic: Muhammad Ismael)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Man detained with hospital order by judge after knife attacks at GP surgeries in Bow

Jeffrey Shing-lok Leung, 41, given indefinite hospital order for frenzied knife attacks at two Bow GP surgeries. Picture: Met Police

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s expect Cheltenham will ‘come too soon’ for captain McAnuff

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient set for emotional return to Brisbane Road

Tributes left in the dugout at Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road stadium following the death of Justin Edinburgh (pic: David Mirzoeff/PA Images).

Bishopsgate Goodsyard developers boost number of ‘affordable’ homes in revised plans

The developers behind Bishopsgate Goodsyard have released details of their revised plans. Picture: Bishopsgate Goodsyard

‘Cable’ fire in Cable Street causes disruption on London Overground at Shadwell

Fire crews arriving at Shadwell Overground station in Cable Street. Picture: LFB

Appeal for votes as You Make It charity project reaches finals of National Lottery competition

You Make It has reached the finals of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Ben Sage Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists