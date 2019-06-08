Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Orient captain McAnuff pays tribute to leader Edinburgh after rebuilding 'broken club'

PUBLISHED: 11:01 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 10 June 2019

Jobi McAnuff and Justin Edinburgh tease the Leyton Orient players before lifting the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jobi McAnuff and Justin Edinburgh tease the Leyton Orient players before lifting the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Jobi McAnuff hailed the impact Justin Edinburgh had at Brisbane Road and insisted his spirit and memory will live on forever

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff led the tributes for Justin Edinburgh, after he passed away at the weekend.

The O's confirmed the tragic news on Saturday evening and the football community has hailed the incredible man since with various current or former players and clubs showing their respect for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur left-back.

McAnuff, who alongside Edinburgh led Orient to the National League title in April, lauded the effect he had at Brisbane Road.

He tweeted on Sunday: "Yesterday we lost our leader, a fantastic manager and a truly great man.

"A man who inspired so many of us with his drive, passion and sheer desire to win, a man who had so much love for this game and even more for his family, my heart goes out to them at this tragic time

"You instilled a winning mentality in us, demanded nothing less than 100 per cent effort every day and above all else, always emphasised the importance of the team and how far that could take us.

"You always did it with a smile on your face and with huge respect for others. I am so grateful that I got to share some truly amazing moments with you and know how much winning the league with this club meant to you.

"It was a privilege and an honour to serve as your captain and those happy memories will live with me forever."

Orient's skipper went on to reveal it was also off the pitch where plenty of memories were made with Edinburgh.

McAnuff continued: "Despite the success we had on the pitch, I will remember you even more fondly for the times we shared off of it, you were always at the centre of all the jokes and the banter with the boys and staff, we had so many laughs and good times, that's the side of you I'll definitely miss the most.

"You created an environment that the players loved being a part of and along with your wife Kerri made a great effort in extending that to our families which really helped to build the spirit we have at the club today.

"Being crowned champions is of course a fantastic achievement and I will always be thankful to you for that, but you've done way more than that, you helped to rebuild what was a broken club and been the driving force behind returning it to where it belongs.

"That will be your legacy here and as difficult as it will be, it's now up to us to carry that on and make sure all of that hard work is continued and built upon.

"Gone way too soon and although you'll be missed immensely, your spirit and memory will live on forever, you will NEVER be forgotten. R.I.P Gaffer xxx."

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Orient captain McAnuff pays tribute to leader Edinburgh after rebuilding 'broken club'

25 minutes ago George Sessions
Jobi McAnuff and Justin Edinburgh tease the Leyton Orient players before lifting the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jobi McAnuff hailed the impact Justin Edinburgh had at Brisbane Road and insisted his spirit and memory will live on forever

FIH Pro League: Mixed fortunes for GB against Australia

07:20
Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against Australia (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain's men beat Australia in a shoot-out at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Sunday, but the women fell to defeat in a sold-out double-header.

Thank you, Justin - you will forever be a champion

Saturday, June 8, 2019 George Sessions
Justin Edinburgh and Leyton Orient players celebrate after becoming National League champions (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh was one of the good guys in this sport and a humble, gentleman who helped create so many memories for thousands of people

Justin Edinburgh dies aged 49

Saturday, June 8, 2019
Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient confirm Justin Edinburgh has passed away

New training course to help sports coaches handle mental health issues

Saturday, June 8, 2019
Two women playing netball (pic Sport England)

With one in four people in the UK experiencing a mental health problem each year, 1st4sport, Mind, Sport England and UK Coaching have collaborated to create a new online training course to help.

Orient issue update on Edinburgh, who remains in hospital

Saturday, June 8, 2019 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh salutes the crowd at the final whistle of the National League match at Solihull Moors (pic: David Davies/PA).

The club again reiterated their request that the privacy of Justin Edinburgh's family is respected

London clubs Push The Boat Out to get more people into watersports

Saturday, June 8, 2019
Sailing clubs and training centres across London welcomed visitors to �Push the Boat Out� and try sailing and windsurfing for free or low cost

Some 10 sailing clubs and training centres across London welcomed visitors to 'Push the Boat Out' and try sailing and windsurfing for free or low cost.

World Cup feature: England lose but Pakistan fans win the day

Saturday, June 8, 2019 Sam Cooper
Trent Bridge where England played Pakistan. Picture: Sam Cooper

As England prepare to play Bangladesh in their next World Cup match, Archant reporter Sam Cooper reflects on seeing their previous match

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Thank you, Justin - you will forever be a champion

Justin Edinburgh and Leyton Orient players celebrate after becoming National League champions (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's host Walking Football World Cup and England triumph!

Wales celebrate after winning the Walking Football World Cup

Justin Edinburgh dies aged 49

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

World Cup feature: England lose but Pakistan fans win the day

Trent Bridge where England played Pakistan. Picture: Sam Cooper
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Tower Hamlets estate agents who refused to pay tenants expelled from ombudsman

Picture: open licence.

Secretary for health launches national plan to boost NHS staffing in Mile End

Secretary for Health Matt Mancock (right) speaks with NHS staff at the Tower Hamlets Centre for Mental Health. Picture: ELFT.

Queen’s Birthday Honours: Knighthood for professor who created super accurate cancer tests

Prof Mark Caulfield... knighted in Queen's Birthday Honours. Picture: QMUL

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Protest to take place outside the East End’s oldest school that is facing closure

Raine's Foundation Upper School in Approach Road, near Victoria Park, is facing closure. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient captain McAnuff pays tribute to leader Edinburgh after rebuilding ‘broken club’

Jobi McAnuff and Justin Edinburgh tease the Leyton Orient players before lifting the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

FIH Pro League: Mixed fortunes for GB against Australia

Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against Australia (pic GB Hockey)

Tower Hamlets estate agents who refused to pay tenants expelled from ombudsman

Picture: open licence.

Bow and Three Mills nominated as Britain’s best neighbourhood for walking

The canals were one of things that made Bow and Three Mills a contender for Britain's most walkable area. Picture: Paul Davey/SWNS.

Advertiser letters: Victoria Park traffic changes and helps cats

Traffic changes around Victoria Park would help cyclists and pedestrians in the Park. Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists