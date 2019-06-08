Orient captain McAnuff pays tribute to leader Edinburgh after rebuilding 'broken club'

Jobi McAnuff and Justin Edinburgh tease the Leyton Orient players before lifting the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Jobi McAnuff hailed the impact Justin Edinburgh had at Brisbane Road and insisted his spirit and memory will live on forever

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff led the tributes for Justin Edinburgh, after he passed away at the weekend.

The O's confirmed the tragic news on Saturday evening and the football community has hailed the incredible man since with various current or former players and clubs showing their respect for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur left-back.

McAnuff, who alongside Edinburgh led Orient to the National League title in April, lauded the effect he had at Brisbane Road.

He tweeted on Sunday: "Yesterday we lost our leader, a fantastic manager and a truly great man.

"A man who inspired so many of us with his drive, passion and sheer desire to win, a man who had so much love for this game and even more for his family, my heart goes out to them at this tragic time

"You instilled a winning mentality in us, demanded nothing less than 100 per cent effort every day and above all else, always emphasised the importance of the team and how far that could take us.

"You always did it with a smile on your face and with huge respect for others. I am so grateful that I got to share some truly amazing moments with you and know how much winning the league with this club meant to you.

"It was a privilege and an honour to serve as your captain and those happy memories will live with me forever."

Orient's skipper went on to reveal it was also off the pitch where plenty of memories were made with Edinburgh.

McAnuff continued: "Despite the success we had on the pitch, I will remember you even more fondly for the times we shared off of it, you were always at the centre of all the jokes and the banter with the boys and staff, we had so many laughs and good times, that's the side of you I'll definitely miss the most.

"You created an environment that the players loved being a part of and along with your wife Kerri made a great effort in extending that to our families which really helped to build the spirit we have at the club today.

"Being crowned champions is of course a fantastic achievement and I will always be thankful to you for that, but you've done way more than that, you helped to rebuild what was a broken club and been the driving force behind returning it to where it belongs.

"That will be your legacy here and as difficult as it will be, it's now up to us to carry that on and make sure all of that hard work is continued and built upon.

"Gone way too soon and although you'll be missed immensely, your spirit and memory will live on forever, you will NEVER be forgotten. R.I.P Gaffer xxx."