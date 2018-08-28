Search

Captain sure ‘very happy’ Orient pair Koroma and Bonne will stay focused

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 January 2019

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break in the Salford City match (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The experienced winger discussed the speculation surrounding two of O’s best players and the need to bounce back after Saturday’s loss

Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma has a shot saved by Salford City goalkeeper Chris Neal at the start of the second half with the score 2-0 to the visitors (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma has a shot saved by Salford City goalkeeper Chris Neal at the start of the second half with the score 2-0 to the visitors (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jobi McAnuff is confident Leyton Orient attackers Josh Koroma and Macauley Bonne will remain focused despite speculation over their futures this month.

The talented forwards have been outstanding this season and have scored 28 goals between them in the National League.

It has helped take Orient to the top of the table, but has also seen clubs from higher divisions look at the young pair.

Despite this, captain McAnuff is sure they will continue to play at a high standard for the O’s and not let transfer talk distract them.

He said: “No it can’t affect their performances, they can’t let it and it hasn’t. You only need to look at the work rate of the boys.

“It is natural if someone goes a game or two without scoring that people might use it as an excuse, but they are both great lads with a great attitude.

“They both come to work every day ready to work and ready to put the graft in and I am sure if you look at running stats and how hard people are working you will see them at the top.

“Both of them are very, very happy here, both are focused and both are in a good place from a personal point of view and also enjoying their football.

“Whatever happens or doesn’t happen is nothing to do with them or us. They just need to get on with their jobs and what will be, will be.”

All Orient supporters will hope come February 1 both Bonne and Koroma are still part of Justin Edinburgh’s squad and the noises from the club suggest they will.

Of course teams will be linked to the duo, but it would appear it is mainly paper talk with the O’s manager insisting on more than one occasion no bids have been tabled for the 23-year-old or 20-year-old.

Both could feature for Orient at the weekend away to Wrexham in the FA Trophy second round, which is a clash the east Londoners will be desperate to win.

Whenever O’s have lost this season, they have always bounced back to win or draw the next clash and that will be the aim in North Wales on Saturday.

McAnuff said: “The big key is not having a run of bad defeats and performances now and that is one of the reasons why we are where we are because we have always reacted well to a bad result and that’s what it is about again.

“There are a few teams up there challenging for first spot and the days of all of us winning week in, week out are gone now.

“All of the clubs are fighting for something and results will be unpredictable and it is about us being as consistent as possible and getting back on a run of six or seven games unbeaten, which will get us where we want to get to come the end of the season.”

