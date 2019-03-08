Jobi will end up a legend at O's says Lisbie

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has an effort blocked during the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor). 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Kevin Lisbie joked he hopes friend and former team-mate Jobi McAnuff doesn't become more of a legend than him at Leyton Orient

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cray Valley PM forward Kevin Lisbie poses for a picture in the mixed zone at Wembley Cray Valley PM forward Kevin Lisbie poses for a picture in the mixed zone at Wembley

Jobi McAnuff is fast on his way to becoming a legend at Leyton Orient according to ex-team-mate Kevin Lisbie.

The duo only spent one season together at the O's and it was a bad one for the club with relegation from League One in the 2014/15 campaign.

Lisbie had secured legendary status during his previous three years at Brisbane Road and he still remains hugely popular with the E10 faithful.

McAnuff stuck around for another season, but hardly featured because he was frozen out by the previous ownership.

It made his decision to return to Orient in the summer of 2017 even more decisive with the one-time Jamaican international eager to show his true worth.

You may also want to watch:

He quickly did and after being handed the captaincy by head coach Justin Edinburgh, McAnuff led O's to the National League title this season.

After signing a new one-year extension this week, he will also get a crack at League Two again at the tender age of 37.

For many it might be a bridge too far, but for someone as fit as the former Crystal Palace winger, it should be no problem.

The leadership qualities of the midfielder have stood out for a while and he consistently continues to produce quality performances.

"Jobi is a good friend of mine and I want the best for all of my friends. He is a good man and he deserves everything he gets," Lisbie said.

"When he first signed for the club, he had a hard time and a rough period, but he backed himself, came back and he will probably end up a legend at this club.

"Not as much as me hopefully, but in all seriousness he will be a legend at Leyton Orient and he absolutely deserves it because he backed himself to return and he has done really well."