Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jobi will end up a legend at O's says Lisbie

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 May 2019

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has an effort blocked during the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has an effort blocked during the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Kevin Lisbie joked he hopes friend and former team-mate Jobi McAnuff doesn't become more of a legend than him at Leyton Orient

Cray Valley PM forward Kevin Lisbie poses for a picture in the mixed zone at WembleyCray Valley PM forward Kevin Lisbie poses for a picture in the mixed zone at Wembley

Jobi McAnuff is fast on his way to becoming a legend at Leyton Orient according to ex-team-mate Kevin Lisbie.

The duo only spent one season together at the O's and it was a bad one for the club with relegation from League One in the 2014/15 campaign.

Lisbie had secured legendary status during his previous three years at Brisbane Road and he still remains hugely popular with the E10 faithful.

McAnuff stuck around for another season, but hardly featured because he was frozen out by the previous ownership.

It made his decision to return to Orient in the summer of 2017 even more decisive with the one-time Jamaican international eager to show his true worth.

You may also want to watch:

He quickly did and after being handed the captaincy by head coach Justin Edinburgh, McAnuff led O's to the National League title this season.

After signing a new one-year extension this week, he will also get a crack at League Two again at the tender age of 37.

For many it might be a bridge too far, but for someone as fit as the former Crystal Palace winger, it should be no problem.

The leadership qualities of the midfielder have stood out for a while and he consistently continues to produce quality performances.

"Jobi is a good friend of mine and I want the best for all of my friends. He is a good man and he deserves everything he gets," Lisbie said.

"When he first signed for the club, he had a hard time and a rough period, but he backed himself, came back and he will probably end up a legend at this club.

"Not as much as me hopefully, but in all seriousness he will be a legend at Leyton Orient and he absolutely deserves it because he backed himself to return and he has done really well."

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Jobi will end up a legend at O's says Lisbie

09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has an effort blocked during the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Kevin Lisbie joked he hopes friend and former team-mate Jobi McAnuff doesn't become more of a legend than him at Leyton Orient

UEL Sports Awards celebrate another year of success

Yesterday, 16:26 Lee Power at The O2
The most improved club of the year at UEL was their hockey club

The University of East London celebrated another great year of sporting success at their annual Sports Awards at Indigo at the O2 on Wednesday night.

West Ham season: Ups and downs and winners and losers

Yesterday, 15:30 Dave Evans, West Ham correspondent
AFC Wimbledon's Toby Sibbick scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

What were the most memorable moments from the season?

Orient attacker Maguire-Drew has point to prove in League Two

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 21-year-old is excited to play in the Football League again and will keep his fitness ticking over during the summer

West Ham's campaign of hope should have ended in higher placing

Yesterday, 11:30 Dave Evans, Weswt Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) celebrates after Felipe Anderson (background) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.

Our West Ham correspondent looks back over an upand down season

Duo explain how Edinburgh made O's winners again

Yesterday, 11:02 George Sessions
Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Joe Widdowson and Jobi McAnuff were incredibly consistent as Leyton Orient won the National League and finished FA Trophy runners-up

Lee will miss Orient and won't ever forget fans support

Wed, 16:00 George Sessions
Matt Harrold and Charlie Lee celebrate a hard-fought win for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 32-year-old will bid farewell to Brisbane Road this summer and reflected on the relationship he had with the club and the O's faithful

Our West Ham man of the match prize proved a close one

Wed, 12:59 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Declan Rice

Who claimed the Hammers prize for Man of the Match awards?

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Lisbie: Leyton Orient made me love football again

Kevin Lisbie celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient with team-mate David Mooney (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's offer new deals to McAnuff and four others from title-winning squad

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

From 202 fans against Whitehawk to Wembley inside 18 months for Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta scores for Leyton Orient against Wrexham and celebrates (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient attacker Maguire-Drew has point to prove in League Two

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lee thankful to Edinburgh and O's for Wembley experience

Charlie Lee looks to find a Leyton Orient team-mate in the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Teachers at Isle of Dogs school stage three-day walkout over bullying allegations

Staff at Harbinger Primary in the Isle of Dogs have gone on strike. Picture: NEU

Group jailed for Cable Street stabbing after drug-related feud

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Bow Church reveals its dark 700 years of East End rebellious history

Ancient Bow Church looking for volunteers as tour guides. Picture: St Mary's parish

Guilty: Gang who hacked businessman’s email account to steal £3m

Top left to right: Meharoof Muttiyan and Mohammed Rafeek. Bottom left to right: Foyjul Islam and Mohammed Siddique. Picture: MPS

Mayor vows to ‘thoroughly scrutinise’ plans to close the East End’s oldest school

Raine's Foundation School facing closure after 300 years by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Jobi will end up a legend at O’s says Lisbie

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has an effort blocked during the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Historian Dan Cruikshank in battle to stop 18th century Huguenot house being bulldozed

Historian Dan Cruikshank takes on fight to save Club Row weaver's house. Picture: Mike Brooke

Bid to open a traditional Bavarian beer house in Canary Wharf

Tower Hamlets Council will decided on June 3. Picture: Mike Brooke

UEL Sports Awards celebrate another year of success

The most improved club of the year at UEL was their hockey club

West Ham season: Ups and downs and winners and losers

AFC Wimbledon's Toby Sibbick scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists