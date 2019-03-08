Search

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 April 2019

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The Leyton Orient captain discussed the emotions during Saturday’s goalless draw with Braintree Town and hailed the support of the fans

The good news continues for Leyton Orient with captain Jobi McAnuff confirming on Saturday he plans to lead the O's out in the Football League

A goalless draw at home to Braintree Town saw Justin Edinburgh's team crowned National League champions to spark wonderful scenes in E10.

Over eight thousand supporters were in attendance to witness Orient win only their third ever league championship and first since 1970.

McAnuff, 37, lifted the trophy after skippering the team brilliantly throughout the campaign and although his contract runs out this summer, there seems little chance of him departing just yet.

He said: “It was always the aim, to have a crack at League Two with Orient and that was a big part of me carrying on and I feel good.

“The last few weeks have been a little bit frustrating with me having a niggle with my groin injury and I haven't been able to properly get over it given the amount of games we have had and the need for me to be out there.

“A good summer will sort that out and it will be the little extra motivation I need at 37 going on 38, being back in the Football League with Orient and that's where we all want to be and it is a great platform for everyone to go and enjoy again next season.”

While Saturday looked like it could be a tense affair, the party was able to start early in east London.

Salford City scored early on away to Hartlepool United, but had Nathan Green sent off just before half time and then conceded an equaliser close to the hour mark.

At this point O's were merely 30 minutes away from officially going up and McAnuff admitted it was nice for them to finally be able to relax.

“I was a bit fortunate because I was on the bench at the end so we were getting a bit of feedback about Salford and we knew they were losing, so the last five minutes were quite nice and finally being able to relax,” he added.

“We haven't been able to relax at all this season and even this week was a funny week and no one relaxed because we still had some work to do.

“Now it will be nice to chill for a little bit and enjoy the hard work we have all put in this season.”

When referee Josh Smith blew his whistle to signal full time, it sparked another pitch invasion at Brisbane Road.

This time it was not to send a message to a disastrous ownership and the watching football world, but to celebrate what is a phenomenal achievement given where the club were in June 2017 when Nigel Travis and Kent Teague took over.

McAnuff concluded: “The fans deserve it and to have it as full as it was for this game was really the icing on the cake and you couldn't have written it any better.

“This was how we all wanted it to end. At home, with over eight thousand supporters for a National League game. That is incredible and the away support has been brilliant too.

“Some of them have had to go to places they have never visited before and with all due respect to those teams and some of the journeys we have had, but every single game they have been there.

“The fans have helped us to get points on tough evenings and afternoons. It has been a big team effort and one I am glad to be a part of.”

Latest East London Sports News

