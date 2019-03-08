Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Captain McAnuff: Sky is the limit for Orient

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 May 2019

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The O's will hope to impress next season now they are back in the Football League again

Captain Jobi McAnuff is excited by Leyton Orient's potential now they are back in the Football League.

The O's squad have spent the last week celebrating their brilliant National League title triumph, but the hard work starts again soon.

Preparations will already be underway for life back in League Two again and some tough decisions will be made by Justin Edinburgh and co.

For now Orient are getting ready for the FA Trophy final on May 19, but after that last game of the 2018/19 season, everyone can begin to dream about a successful next campaign.

"The potential is massive. I think it always has been with the fanbase and the history behind the club," McAnuff, who played in League One and League Two for O's, said.

"It's a brilliant club and that's why I came here in the first place because you hear the history and everyone was saying such great things about the club.

"Clearly the first two years didn't pan out that way, but I can't speak highly enough of the owners (Nigel Travis and Kent Teague).

"They've given the club that platform and stability and the fans for their patience last year and allowing us to build something.

"You only have to look at the likes of Luton Town and Lincoln City, who have been brilliant, so you can go now. The main thing is getting out of the league.

"It's a real tough league to get out of, but once you get out of it, especially with what we've got upstairs and their desire and ambition, for me the sky is the limit.

"Nobody is getting carried away, but we're not going up just to make the numbers up.

"We want to really push on and use what we've got here, which is a fantastic club and a fanbase, to really crack on."

Orient can take inspiration from Lincoln, who this season won League Two despite only coming up from the National League in 2017.

Tranmere Rovers are also an example of what can be achieved once you have got back in the Football League.

Micky Mellon's team have qualified for the League Two play-offs this season despite only coming up last term and Forest Green Rovers also finished in the top-seven after going up alongside Lincoln.

For O's that is the next big goal, but before that they have the small prospect of a trip to Wembley to prepare for.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Captain McAnuff: Sky is the limit for Orient

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O's will hope to impress next season now they are back in the Football League again

Cricket: Essex lose again after latest Chopra century

Yesterday, 20:54 Alex Smith
Varun Chopra hits 6 runs for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Gloucestershire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th May 2019

James Bracey scored his maiden one-day century to hand Gloucestershire victory over Essex, but it was in vain as his side exited the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Lansbury talent Fernley helps Team England to success

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Lansbury ABC's James Fernley faces the camera after fighting for Team England (pic: Lansbury ABC/Adam Spelling).

The London prospect caught the eye in Cardiff and defeated two Welsh opponents

O's head coach knew last season he had special group

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Justin Edinburgh is congratulated by his Leyton Orient players after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The manager discussed the two stand-out games for him this season and when he realised his Orient squad could be National League champions

Cricket: Beard glad to be back in Essex line-up

Yesterday, 07:51 Martin Smith
Aaron Beard on fielding duty for Essex during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

Three years ago this week, an 18-year-old Aaron Beard introduced himself to the Essex cricket public by taking wickets with his fourth and ninth deliveries in the tourist match against Sri Lanka.

Pride intact for 'sick' Rafferty

Mon, 16:23
Manchester City's Tessa Wullaert (left) and West Ham United's Claire Rafferty during the FA Women's Super League match The Academy Stadium, Manchester.

Sickness prematurely ended Claire Rafferty's SSE Women's FA Cup Final, but pride remained in abundance despite West Ham's Wembley defeat.

West Ham defender comes of age with stirring display against Southampton

Mon, 15:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers full-back Fredericks has learned so much from Zabaleta

O's to host Villa under-23s before charity sleep out event

Mon, 13:00 George Sessions
A general view of the National League Trophy at the Breyer Group Stadium (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Justin Edinburgh's team will take on Premier League 2 Division Two side Aston Villa under-23s in a friendly on Friday night

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East festival lineup announced

Blyth Brentnall
Sleeping With Sirens are likely to play songs from their latest album at All Points East.

Rock band Sleeping With Sirens will lead the show at All Points East festival this summer in Victoria Park.

Video: All Points East's free weekday festival to feature programme of exciting arts workshops

Hackney Arts will be running a variety of workshops at the festival

This year, All Points East will be joining forces with even more local partners to bring a packed programme of free events across May half term.

All Points East returns to Victoria Park with a 10-day music and community festival

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class music. Photo: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park next month with two weekends of diverse music and a free community festival.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O's head coach knew last season he had special group

Justin Edinburgh is congratulated by his Leyton Orient players after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's to host Villa under-23s before charity sleep out event

A general view of the National League Trophy at the Breyer Group Stadium (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Captain McAnuff: Sky is the limit for Orient

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lifetime achievement award for Hearn

Barry Hearn with Bianca Westwood and Stephanie Moore MBE after receiving his Bobby Moore Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Pride of Essex Sports Awards in Chigwell (pic David Solomon)

Orient captain explains Koroma and Happe's key mentality change

Josh Koroma is all smiles in the Leyton Orient dressing room after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

First-ever woman Bishop of Stepney is appointed by Church of England’s London Diocese

Bishop-designate Joanne in hard hat rather than a bishop's conical, on visit to St John at Hackney parish church on Friday which is undergoing a massive restoration. Picture: Colin Ross

Police hunting Aldgate sex attacker ask if you know this man

Police appeal to trace this man following attack on woman at Aldgate on Good Friday. Picture: City Police

Man caught behind the wheel on the same day he failed his driving test

The driver failed his driving test today. Pic: Twitter@MetTeskforce

Tower Hamlets residents invited to UK’s largest ever ‘lung MOT’

Prof Sam James is chief investigator in the study: “This large-scale study gives us a unique opportunity to detect lung cancer earlier, when treatment is more likely to be successful.

How David Attenborough’s global warming message turned into Bethnal Green street mural

David Attenborough's mural image. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Captain McAnuff: Sky is the limit for Orient

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Man caught behind the wheel on the same day he failed his driving test

The driver failed his driving test today. Pic: Twitter@MetTeskforce

London Bridge inquest: Brave banker killed as he fought terrorists with skateboard

Ignacio Echeverria. Picture: Met Police

Former pub known for illegal raves and graffiti is bought by Eastern Electrics founder

The Lord Napier Pub in Hackney Wick closed in 1995. Pic: Rachael Burford

First-ever woman Bishop of Stepney is ready to champion the rights of the East End’s poor

Dr Woolway Grenfell meets Met Police east London Commander Sue Williams. Picture: Ken Mears.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists