Captain McAnuff: Sky is the limit for Orient

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The O's will hope to impress next season now they are back in the Football League again

Captain Jobi McAnuff is excited by Leyton Orient's potential now they are back in the Football League.

The O's squad have spent the last week celebrating their brilliant National League title triumph, but the hard work starts again soon.

Preparations will already be underway for life back in League Two again and some tough decisions will be made by Justin Edinburgh and co.

For now Orient are getting ready for the FA Trophy final on May 19, but after that last game of the 2018/19 season, everyone can begin to dream about a successful next campaign.

"The potential is massive. I think it always has been with the fanbase and the history behind the club," McAnuff, who played in League One and League Two for O's, said.

"It's a brilliant club and that's why I came here in the first place because you hear the history and everyone was saying such great things about the club.

"Clearly the first two years didn't pan out that way, but I can't speak highly enough of the owners (Nigel Travis and Kent Teague).

"They've given the club that platform and stability and the fans for their patience last year and allowing us to build something.

"You only have to look at the likes of Luton Town and Lincoln City, who have been brilliant, so you can go now. The main thing is getting out of the league.

"It's a real tough league to get out of, but once you get out of it, especially with what we've got upstairs and their desire and ambition, for me the sky is the limit.

"Nobody is getting carried away, but we're not going up just to make the numbers up.

"We want to really push on and use what we've got here, which is a fantastic club and a fanbase, to really crack on."

Orient can take inspiration from Lincoln, who this season won League Two despite only coming up from the National League in 2017.

Tranmere Rovers are also an example of what can be achieved once you have got back in the Football League.

Micky Mellon's team have qualified for the League Two play-offs this season despite only coming up last term and Forest Green Rovers also finished in the top-seven after going up alongside Lincoln.

For O's that is the next big goal, but before that they have the small prospect of a trip to Wembley to prepare for.