O's captain says the celebrating can wait until after the Braintree game

PUBLISHED: 14:30 23 April 2019

Joint-Leyton Orient owner Kent Teague amongst the fans during the National League match against Solihull Moors at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

The talismanic midfielder will be doing his best to keep the squad focused after Monday’s battle with Solihull put Orient on the verge of promotion

Leyton Orient supporters may have celebrated Monday's point at Solihull Moors wildly, but O's captain Jobi McAnuff insists the title is not won just yet.

Justin Edinburgh's team earned a hard-fought goalless draw at promotion rivals Moors and with Salford City losing against AFC Fylde, it puts the E10 club in pole position to go up.

Orient are three points ahead of the Ammies and Solihull and boast a better goal difference than both, but the skipper is clear nothing has been achieved with one game left to play this season.

“There were no celebrations in the dressing room. We definitely know we have a lot of work to do still,” McAnuff said.

“It is ours to throw away now and sometimes it can be a difficult place to be. Everyone expects us to do it given the points situation, but no one is going to do it for us.

“We have to go out, seal the deal and get the win at home (against Braintree Town) which will make sure we are over the line.”

Although Orient travelled back from the West Midlands with a point, they really had to work for it against a strong Solihull team.

Tim Flowers' men had chances, but saw Dean Brill deny them or finishing let them down at the crucial moment.

O's would have officially gone up with a win in the end, given Salford's defeat, but early on they realised the battle they were in.

McAnuff added: “We have said it a few times during the season, as much as you want to win every game sometimes you have to respect a point and this was one of those occasions given their position in the league.

“We certainly didn't want to let them get level on points with us. We come to win, but once it looked like it would be a tough afternoon – which it was – it is then about making sure we get a point and then Salford's result finally going for us has put us in a strong position, but one we have to finish off.”

As expected, Orient will play down talk the title is won, but it is all over bar the shouting and what an achievement it is.

Edinburgh's team should get their hands on the trophy at the weekend and results like this one at Solihull have been crucial.

So much has been asked of this squad and they have found the answers throughout the campaign, even in tough times.

Orient have gone to top-seven rivals Salford, Solihull, Fylde, Wrexham, Harrogate Town and Eastleigh and either won or drawn and that's one of several reasons why they deserve this title, but the champagne must remain on ice for now…

