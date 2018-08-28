O’s skipper happy to have another big game up next

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has a shot blocked against Salford City

Jobi McAnuff looks ahead to Saturday’s match at Wrexham and discusses his recent toe injury

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff believes their FA Trophy second round tie away to Wrexham could be the perfect opportunity to bounce back after a 3-0 loss at home to Salford City last weekend.

The O’s were humbled by the Ammies in E10 with two first-half goals inside eight minutes doing most of the damage.

While some would view a trip to Wales to take on the Dragons as the type of fixture Orient do not need right now, McAnuff sees it differently.

He said: “I think it is the opposite of being a bad game for us. It is one of our rivals and it will be a big game. It is a nice place to go and play football, so for me it is a good game to have.

“Without being disrespectful to a club in a lower league, it will not be a game where we go into it not knowing what to expect or with question marks about the stadium and there are opportunities now.

“Boys really have to take it on board and push the gaffer and give him a decision to make. Those lads should be raring to go.

“This is the second half of the season, all the football is in front of us and we are where we want to be and it is about being positive and carrying the momentum on and getting back on track as quickly as possible.”

Justin Edinburgh and his coaching staff will make a decision on the starting XI during the week and the chances are it will be a strong team put out with a reaction wanted.

McAnuff recently suffered a fractured toe and it saw him miss games at Dagenham & Redbridge and Dover Athletic in December.

He was back for the home fixtures against Daggers and Salford this month, but going forward his fitness will need to be managed.

“My toe has not been great to be honest and it was just about trying to get through these games – important ones – so it was a case of some painkillers to get through it,” McAnuff said.

“Hopefully now there will be a bit of time to let it heal up a bit and then hopefully it is not an issue in the second half of the season.

“The key thing really is to get on top of it and to make sure I don’t have any problems going forward.”