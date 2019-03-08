Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Exclusive

O's left-back describes overwhelming and great feeling at full time whistle

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 April 2019

Leyton Orient players celebrate with the National League title on the pitch at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient players celebrate with the National League title on the pitch at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The 30-year-old has been dubbed ‘Mr Consistent’ this season and deserves this National League title win

Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient left-back Joe Widdowson hailed the togetherness and unity of the squad after promotion back to the Football League was secured on Saturday.

The O's only needed a point to clinch the National League title and played out a goalless draw at home to Braintree Town in front of 8,241 fans.

It was the biggest crowd at Orient since the League One play-off semi-final victory over Peterborough United in 2014 and wonderful scenes occurred at full time.

Players were lofted up into the air by supporters and this pitch invasion was one of joy, not anger and hatred like the previous one back on April 29 2017 at home to Colchester United in League Two.

For Widdowson, 30, the first silverware of his career was extra sweet, he said: “This is massive and huge. For me personally it is the first time I have ever been promoted so it's an unbelievable feeling.

“I have had many relegation scraps and normally at this stage I have been fighting for survival, so to win a league title is a great feeling.

“Without stating it at the start of the campaign, it was always our intention to try and get promoted and massive credit has to go to all the players, staff and the fans.

“I feel like we have been united and together for the whole season and it was great to cap it with promotion.”

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The game itself was one to forget, but Orient appeared to know from the off they didn't need to take any risks.

Jobi McAnuff went closest in the first half, but his effort was bravely blocked by Kodi Lyons-Foster and it stayed 0-0 at the interval.

O's had the ball in the net by the hour mark, yet those celebrations were cut short as Macauley Bonne was offside.

By this point, Hartlepool United had equalised against Salford City and Orient were now ever so close.

It ensured they had a pretty relaxed end to the encounter and although they couldn't sign the league campaign off with a win, those celebrations were the perfect finale.

Widdowson added: “It was really overwhelming to be honest because I didn't even have a second to think and then I was being rushed by loads of people, but it was great.

“Once the final whistle went it was crazy, but it was brilliant to see the delight on all the fans faces and you could see how much it meant to them.

“Without going into all the stuff which went on previously, you can see what it meant to the supporters to have their club back in the Football League and how pleased they are with the situation and how things are going now. It was a great day.”

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Exclusive O's left-back describes overwhelming and great feeling at full time whistle

17:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient players celebrate with the National League title on the pitch at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 30-year-old has been dubbed ‘Mr Consistent’ this season and deserves this National League title win

Promotion in two years is a miracle says Ling, who hails enthusiastic Nigel and Kent

13:00 George Sessions
Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy with his Leyton Orient team-mates and staff at the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

While Martin Ling has faced some criticism at O’s, how many people have won promotion as a player, manager and director of football?

Coles: We've done it before, we can do it again

11:30 Martin Smith
Matt Coles of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Northeast during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Essex will look to produce another great comeback to reach the knock-out stages of the Royal London Cup

Dubois looking forward to summer showdown with unbeaten British rival

Yesterday, 16:00 Len Whaley
Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

The latest boxing news from the local area

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Leyton Orient captain discussed the emotions during Saturday’s goalless draw with Braintree Town and hailed the support of the fans

East London crowned Essex Intermediate Cup champions after win over rivals Romford

Yesterday, 13:00 Jacob Ranson
East London RFC vs Romford & Gidea Park RFC, Essex RFU Intermediate Cup Final Rugby Union at Howard Way on 27th April 2019

Underdogs East London achieved a deserved 32-29 victory over Romford & Gidea Park to win the Essex Intermediate Cup on Saturday.

West Ham don't need luck to score a fabulous win at Tottenham

Yesterday, 12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
: Michail Antonio of West Ham United celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United

Hammers become first away team to win at Tottenham Hotspur stadium and it is fully deserved

O's retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Yesterday, 11:00 George Sessions
Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient’s National League title triumph means they can continue to develop young talent from the local area

PROMOTED CONTENT

Video: All Points East's free weekday festival to feature programme of exciting arts workshops

Hackney Arts will be running a variety of workshops at the festival

This year, All Points East will be joining forces with even more local partners to bring a packed programme of free events across May half term.

All Points East returns to Victoria Park with a 10-day music and community festival

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class music. Photo: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park next month with two weekends of diverse music and a free community festival.

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Live

O's left-back describes overwhelming and great feeling at full time whistle

17:00
Leyton Orient players celebrate with the National League title on the pitch at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 30-year-old has been dubbed ‘Mr Consistent’ this season and deserves this National League title win

View Live

Breaking news

O's left-back describes overwhelming and great feeling at full time whistle

17:00
Leyton Orient players celebrate with the National League title on the pitch at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 30-year-old has been dubbed ‘Mr Consistent’ this season and deserves this National League title win

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O's retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh: This was the fans getting something back for what they have suffered

Leyton Orient fans sing during the National League match against Braintree Town at the Breyer Group Stadium (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Promotion in two years is a miracle says Ling, who hails enthusiastic Nigel and Kent

Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy with his Leyton Orient team-mates and staff at the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

Lecturers in three-day walk-out at New City College in Poplar and Stepney

Lecturers plan three-day stoppage at New City College campuses at Poplar (above) and Stepney. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s left-back describes overwhelming and great feeling at full time whistle

Leyton Orient players celebrate with the National League title on the pitch at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Promotion in two years is a miracle says Ling, who hails enthusiastic Nigel and Kent

Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy with his Leyton Orient team-mates and staff at the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coles: We’ve done it before, we can do it again

Matt Coles of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Northeast during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Rushanara Ali MP: Government ‘will have blood on its hands’ if developers don’t remove dangerous cladding

Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali urged the government to take swifter action to support homeowners being charged to remove dangerous cladding. Picture: parliament tv

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists