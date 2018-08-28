Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Salford clash the type of game we will relish, insists Orient defender

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 January 2019

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma celebrates scoring against Bromley with his team-mates in front of ex-O's ace George Porter (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma celebrates scoring against Bromley with his team-mates in front of ex-O's ace George Porter (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

The National League leaders host third-placed Salford in what will be the biggest non-league game of the weekend

Joe Widdowson believes Leyton Orient will enjoy Saturday’s home contest with title rivals Salford City.

Two of the clubs expected to finish in the upper echelons of the National League will go head-to-head in E10 this weekend.

Orient know whatever the result they will be top, but they want to clinch a win which would send a message to the rest of the division – including second-placed Wrexham.

“It is a big game and one we can all look forward to because these are the games we want to be involved in,” Widdowson said.

“This time last year we were scrapping for points at the bottom of the league and it was a different kind of pressure if you like, but this is the type of game we need to relish and enjoy.

“We want to test ourselves against the teams near the top and that is rightly where we should be – trying to get promotion.

“It is a big game for us and a big test and we will be desperate to try and beat them here at home.”

There is a lot of respect between the clubs going into Saturday’s crunch clash after the previous encounter back on the opening day of the season.

Justin Edinburgh’s team needed a late leveller to secure a point away to Salford with a 1-1 draw and Widdowson talked up the quality in Graham Alexander’s side

He added: “They have some very good individuals. They are a good side and to be honest they are one of, if not, the best side we have played this season.

“It was a tough game away. They have been a bit up and down recently, but I am sure they will come to us and be really up for it.

“Obviously they will know we are top of the league and they will want to prove a point against us like we want to do against them, so I am sure it will be a good game and a good showdown, but hopefully it is another good result for us again.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

East London Mosque imam made an OBE for bravery during Finsbury Park terrorist attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

Second Tower Hamlets councillor resigns in just 10 days

Ruhul Amin has resigned. Pic: Kois Miah

O’s confident of boosting squad before Salford match

James Dayton hugs Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill after the 4-0 win over Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Widdowson delighted with win and no longer wishes old club Daggers well!

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jailed: Tower Hamlets men who drugged and sexually assaulted 21-year-old woman

Mizad Miah, left, and Belal Ahmed have been jailed for a total of 24 years. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Aircraft crash lands in field on outskirts of Honiton due to ‘mechanical failure’

Stock image of a Cessna 195. Picture: Wikimedia.

Bid to open waffle house in Axminster town centre is REFUSED due to noise and smell concerns

Belgian waffles. Picture: Getty Images

Axminster car fire

Axminster fire engine. Picture: Fire Service

Owners of listed Seaton care home in last-chance saloon to sell - or it could be turned into flats within three years

Manor House in Seaton. Picture: Google Maps

Seaton man denies starting flats fire

Fire engines at the scene in Harbour Road, Seaton. Picture: Chris Carson

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Salford clash the type of game we will relish, insists Orient defender

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma celebrates scoring against Bromley with his team-mates in front of ex-O's ace George Porter (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Bexley man charged with raping woman in Whitechapel

Jonathan Graden will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 21. Pic: Ken Mears

O’s players enjoy being leaders, says proud boss

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Write off West Ham skipper at your peril after another superb cameo performance

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

West Ham super subs make the difference as magical Marko is bang on target

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists