Maguire-Drew’s calf injury a worry for Orient ahead of crunch period

Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor). 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

After hitting top form recently, O’s now look set to be without the 21-year-old for the foreseeable future

Leyton Orient moved three points clear at the top of the National League on Tuesday, but it came at a cost.

The O’s made it five wins in a row in all competitions with a 2-1 victory at Aldershot Town despite a late fightback from the hosts.

Orient had to play virtually the whole match without the services of Jordan Maguire-Drew, though, after he picked up an injury early on.

In the third minute, the ex-Wrexham loanee suffered a calf issue and he was unable to continue and was replaced by James Brophy.

Speaking at full time, Justin Edinburgh revealed the initial prognosis looks serious and the winger may now miss the title run-in.

If this is the case, it would be a big blow given Maguire-Drew’s influence in recent weeks, with goals and assists at Brackley Town, Havant & Waterlooville and Barrow.

A positive for Orient is the impact made by substitute Brophy, who showed his class in the win at Aldershot.

It was the former Swindon Town wide-man who set up the opening goal for centre back Josh Coulson in the 34th minute from a corner.

Brophy’s dangerous centre was headed home by Orient’s number six and the duo were at it again four minutes later.

Another corner from the substitute caused Aldershot problems and Coulson nodded home for his fifth goal of the campaign.

The Shots did hit back well towards the end of the game with Scott Rendell’s penalty in the 72nd minute reducing the deficit.

O’s had to hold on during the final 18 minutes at the Recreation Ground and had to call upon Dean Brill with 86 on the clock.

Matt McClure’s cross found Reece Grant and his header looked destined for the net, but Orient’s goalkeeper was able to push his effort onto the post to keep it 2-1.

It was a sensational save and after more crosses into the O’s area, the full time whistle was finally blown.

Edinburgh’s team are not in National League action again until March 26, but they have a healthy three point lead at the summit over Solihull Moors.