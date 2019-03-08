Orient attacker Maguire-Drew has point to prove in League Two

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final

The 21-year-old is excited to play in the Football League again and will keep his fitness ticking over during the summer

Leyton Orient's Jordan Maguire-Drew gets away from Solihull Moors' Tyrone Williams during the National League match at Damson Park

Leyton Orient players will get the chance to relax and recuperate over the coming weeks, but Jordan Maguire-Drew is already looking forward to pre-season.

The versatile attacker has shown glimpses of his potential since signing in January and is desperate to perform at his best on a more consistent basis in League Two.

Prior to joining the O's, the former Brighton & Hove Albion wide-man had been on loan at Wrexham and he scored three times for the Dragons before matching that tally with Orient - including a goal of the season contender at Havant & Waterlooville.

With attention now on the 2019/20 campaign, after Sunday's 1-0 loss in the FA Trophy final to AFC Fylde, Maguire-Drew knows what he needs to work on this summer.

He said: "I didn't have a lot of match minutes before I came to the club and I got thrown straight in, but that was good.

"I thought as I was getting fitness and form, I got unlucky with an injury, but now I feel like I'm back to full fitness. I want to work on things and on my fitness and different muscles so I don't get any niggles and so I can show on a consistent basis what I can do."

Maguire-Drew added: "All the staff and all the players have welcomed me with open arms and the fans have been brilliant with me so I can't thank them enough.

"The gaffer (Justin Edinburgh) has been different gear with me. He gives me the freedom to do what I want on the ball as you could see from the final.

"I played with freedom and I know what I need to do defensively off the ball for the team. He made that clear to me and it has been a real pleasure to work with him so far."

Next month, on June 20th, Orient will find out who they will face on the opening day of the League Two season.

Being from Crawley, Maguire-Drew would like a fixture against the Red Devils first up, but is just pleased to be back at that level again.

He has impressed in the National League before and yet previously struggled in League Two with Lincoln City and Coventry City in the 2017/18 season.

As boss Edinburgh has pointed out on numerous occasions though, a big thing for the attacker is he is no longer on loan at a club.

Maguire-Drew knows Brisbane Road is his home and he could flourish like many in the O's squad during the next campaign.

"I weren't properly fit the last time, but I have lost five kilos, so I feel a lot fitter and lighter on my feet," he said.

"Now I will keep myself fit over the summer and be ready to prove a point because I didn't have as good a season in League Two as I would have liked, so I'm ready to give everything I've got and ready to show how good I am."