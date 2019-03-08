Search

Maguire-Drew: We want more goals from set-pieces

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 August 2019

Jordan Maguire Drew of Leyton Orient attempts a shot against a Norwich City XI (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Jordan Maguire Drew of Leyton Orient attempts a shot against a Norwich City XI (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The talented playmaker discussed the work O's do on set-pieces and the partnership between him, Lee Angol and Conor Wilkinson

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient goes close with a header against a Norwich City XI (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).Dan Happe of Leyton Orient goes close with a header against a Norwich City XI (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Jordan Maguire-Drew feels Leyton Orient can be very dangerous from set-pieces this season like they were in the 2018/19 campaign.

The O's scored a number of goals from corners and free kicks with centre back Josh Coulson finding the net eight times during the term.

He was not the only player from defence to enjoy brilliant deliveries into the area and Maguire-Drew is keen to keep that up in League Two.

"I take a lot of pride in set-pieces and assists and we do work hard on them on the training pitch," he said.

"We were very dangerous from set-pieces last season, so hopefully we can be the same this year and score a lot."

On top of Coulson's tally of eight, Dan Happe and Marvin Ekpitete were in the goals and so was Jamie Turley after he signed in January.

The O's will hope this can continue, but that strikers Lee Angol and Conor Wilkinson also form a partnership and hit the ground running when the competitive season starts.

Both have looked sharp this summer, especially Angol and he scored for the fifth time since moving to Orient in the 2-1 win against a Norwich City XI at Brisbane Road.

He also netted in the draw at Bishop's Stortford which saw Maguire-Drew, Angol and Wilkinson start for the first time in pre-season.

Maguire-Drew said: "We do link up well and in training and so it's nice to play with Lee and Conor. I'm looking forward to the season and seeing what we can do.

"I think we can cause a lot of trouble for defences and especially with the turnover.

"We do look very dangerous and if we can win the ball high up the pitch, then us three can cause damage with different movement and being clever around the area."

Although the trio looked impressive in the first half at Stortford last week, they were not as lively after the break or in Saturday's game with City.

It saw interim head coach Ross Embleton make a change and replace Maguire-Drew with James Brophy, who made a positive impression in his 45-minute stint.

With Cheltenham Town set to visit this weekend, all eyes will be on who Orient line up with in the number 10 role, assuming they stick with the 3-4-1-2 formation.

Forward Angol has also been hit with an illness this week, making his selection for Saturday a possible doubt.

