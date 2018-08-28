Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Maguire-Drew loving being part of a tight-knit Orient family

PUBLISHED: 13:30 31 January 2019

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

East London is turning into a second home for the winger after mixed spells at Lincoln City, Coventry City and Wrexham

Jordan Maguire-Drew during a loan spell at Coventry City in the second half of the 2017/18 season (pic: Nigel French/PA Images).Jordan Maguire-Drew during a loan spell at Coventry City in the second half of the 2017/18 season (pic: Nigel French/PA Images).

Jordan Maguire-Drew has been a Leyton Orient player for almost a month now and he is beginning to feel settled in east London.

The 21-year-old has experienced this part of the country before, in the 2016/17 campaign while on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge, but it was another temporary fix.

Maguire-Drew shone at Victoria Road, yet hasn’t been able to show the same consistency while at Lincoln City, Coventry City and more recently Wrexham.

However, O’s had seen enough of him to know there was a player in there and although he has only played four times for Orient, the early signs are positive.

“The boys have been brilliant and the staff. They made me feel welcome with open arms and I feel I am just starting to settle now,” Maguire-Drew said.

“I am a lot more local so it is nice to be at home and then have my football. It is a nice blend. For me to now be able to go home and switch off and see my family and friends is a big thing.

“Also at Orient it is a tight-knit community, especially with the fans. From the fans all the way through to the players everyone backs each other and it’s a brilliant club to be at. I’m delighted to be here.”

When Maguire-Drew signed up with Orient he saw a number of familiar faces at the club like Sam Ling and Joe Widdowson.

He played with the defenders at Dagenham, and they provided the Sussex attacker with a glimpse into life at O’s.

Maguire-Drew said: “I knew a few of the boys at the club and I spoke to them and knew what it was like here and how good the fans were.

“This is a big club. It shouldn’t be in this league and I have joined because both myself and the club want to climb the Football League ladder, so that is the plan for the future.

“If we can focus on ourselves day in, day out then hopefully the bigger outcome will come.”

Boss Justin Edinburgh noted the importance of Maguire-Drew joining O’s permanently at the start of this month.

After spells with Dagenham, the Imps, Coventry and Wrexham, the winger is pleased to know where his future is for the next couple of years.

Since flourishing at Victoria Road, which was a season-long loan, the former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster has only had months at clubs, not a significant period of time.

“When you go on loan it can be hard because you get settled and then you are off again,” Maguire-Drew explained.

“Now I know I am here and I’m delighted and looking forward to what happens next.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

Maguire-Drew loving being part of a tight-knit Orient family

13:30 George Sessions
Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

East London is turning into a second home for the winger after mixed spells at Lincoln City, Coventry City and Wrexham

Hockey: Wapping pass Cambridge tests for win double

12:00 Lee Power
Wapping sevenths (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping’s men and women both celebrated East League wins over opposition from Cambridge at the weekend.

Visit from Hammers captain Noble will inspire kids from Sporting Bengal, says Khan

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
West Ham captain Mark Noble with players at the Sporting Bengal Academy in Stepney Green (pic: Ken Mears).

West Ham skipper Mark Noble dropped in to see some of Sporting Bengal United’s academy players last week

Hockey: Successful weekend for East London teams

Yesterday, 15:00
East London eighths

East London teams had plenty to cheer in their latest East and Essex League outings at the weekend.

Edinburgh waxes lyrical about calm customer Macauley

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Macauley Bonne is the first Leyton Orient player to hit 20 goals in consecutive seasons since Tommy Johnston

Sotiriou goal not enough for O’s at Park View Road

Yesterday, 08:00 George Sessions
Ruel Sotiriou in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

London Senior Cup quarter-final: Welling United 2 Leyton Orient 1

West Ham left out in the cold as Wolves sweep them aside

Tue, 22:09 Steve Blowers at Molineux
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker is challenged by West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

It’s three and easy for Wolves as limp Hammers surrender in second half

Still: We matched Orient in the first half

Tue, 15:00 George Sessions
John Still has managed Maidstone United, Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet, Luton Town and many others during his lengthy career (pic: Peter Byrne/PA Images).

The new Maidstone Head of Football provided his assessment on the 3-0 loss in east London

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh waxes lyrical about calm customer Macauley

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient defender Happe ‘mature beyond his years’

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe battles with Ebbsfleet United's Michael Cheek (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sotiriou goal not enough for O’s at Park View Road

Ruel Sotiriou in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s fans are 12th man insists new boy JMD

Leyton Orient fans celebrate (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rotherhithe Tunnel reopens after emergency repair works

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Maguire-Drew loving being part of a tight-knit Orient family

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hockey: Wapping pass Cambridge tests for win double

Wapping sevenths (pic Iain McAuslan)

Ground broken at 100 per cent social housing development in Stepney

Mayor John Biggs and Deputy Mayor of London James Murray with the groundbreaking spade. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH.

Tower Hamlets Council sets out five year plan to tackle homelessness

Cllr Islam answering questions at the launch of the homelessness strategy. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH.

More c2c misery for commuters with delays due to ‘defective tracks’

There is disruption across the c2c network due to speed restrictions caused by defective tracks. Picture: c2c
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists