Maguire-Drew hails Orient's support for FA Trophy final

Leyton Orient fans turned out in their numbers at Wembley for the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The attacking midfielder, who signed in January, impressed in the 1-0 loss at Wembley and has been backed for big things by Justin Edinburgh

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor). Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jordan Maguire-Drew admitted it was fantastic to walk out at Wembley and see so many Leyton Orient supporters in the stands.

It was ultimately disappointment for the O's in the FA Trophy final with AFC Fylde claiming a 1-0 win thanks to Danny Rowe's superb free kick on the hour mark.

The introduction of Maguire-Drew at half time did help Justin Edinburgh's men recover from a poor first half.

Yet it still wasn't enough to earn a famous win at Wembley, but with close to 25,000 supporters at the national stadium, they enjoyed a fantastic day out.

Maguire-Drew said: "It was a great day for the club and you saw the turnout from the fans, they were unbelievable.

"To look around and see 24,000 to 25,000 Orient fans, there's nothing more you could want as a player than to look up at Wembley and see that.

"I thought the boys, especially in the second half, we gave it a right go and on another day we'd have walked away with the trophy.

"To be fair to Fylde, they're a good side and they were on it straight from the start, so maybe in the end they deserved it, but they had the rub of the green.

"Now we've got to regroup, we've had a great season with promotion and we'll look forward to League Two next season and try to kick on again."

Leyton Orient supporters sing at Wembley during the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient supporters sing at Wembley during the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient certainly didn't have luck on their side with Maguire-Drew hitting the post with a free kick and Marvin Ekpiteta and Joe Widdowson following suit in the second half in Brent.

When Widdowson hit the woodwork, his effort rebounded to O's substitute and his shot was heading in, but unfortunately hit team-mate Matt Harrold on the line.

It denied Orient and Maguire-Drew a Wembley goal, but he wasn't too downbeat and instead reiterated his desire to impress again next season.

He added: "Some days it goes for you and some days it doesn't, that's football. We can't control that, but we've just got to have a break now, enjoy our summer, come back fully fresh and ready to go next season in League Two."

Boss Edinburgh was pleased with Maguire-Drew's display after bringing him on at half time and backed the former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster to continuing to develop at Brisbane Road.

After loans spells with Dagenham & Redbridge, Lincoln City, Coventry City and Wrexham over the last three years, the 21-year-old finally has a permanent base in E10 after signing a deal with the club until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Edinburgh said: "Over the last three to four games he really got over the injury and there is a big future for him.

"The big thing for me was 'he is our player now' because he had a lot of loans, but we secured him on a long-term deal and he feels wanted.

"He feels this is his home and I think there is a lot more to come and those type of performances will get him a starting place in the team."