Maguire-Drew wants winners’ medal come end of the season

Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor). 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

The former Brighton & Hove Albion ace praised the professionalism of players like Harrold and Lawless

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient winger Jordan Maguire-Drew is desperate to finish the season with a National League winners medal.

The O’s attacker has settled into life in E10 pretty well, but had to sit out the 1-1 draw away to Hartlepool United last weekend.

Maguire-Drew, 21, was absent with a calf injury, though should be fit for Saturday’s home game with Maidenhead United, who are 19th in the table.

“The squad’s brilliant and the depth we have here at the club is unbelievable,” he said.

“We have some great players who are not even playing, so it shows the depth.

“Hopefully we can keep this up and then at the end of the season we will have a winners’ medal around our neck, but we have to focus on ourselves.

“If we do everything right our end then we will hopefully have no complaints.”

Orient will hope to complete a double over Maidenhead at the weekend with another E10 win.

The O’s triumphed 2-0 away to the Magpies at York Road back on October 6 with James Alabi and Macauley Bonne on target.

Since then, Orient have boosted their ranks with a trio of additions in the shape of Maguire-Drew, Jamie Turley and this week Jay Simpson.

It improves the depth of the squad, which will be tested over the coming months as Edinburgh’s team battle on two fronts in the FA Trophy and National League.

Maguire-Drew’s attacking threat will be key and he talked up the professionalism of members in the O’s squad who have struggled for game time this season.

He said: “We have a lot of leaders, which is key, and we have a great blend of experience and young players like myself.

“It is important for me to learn off players like Jobi (McAnuff), Matt Harrold and Alex Lawless and how they are day-to-day.

“They are brilliant with all the young boys and they have been brilliant with me personally, so I can’t thank them enough.”

If Maguire-Drew can return for this weekend, it will give Edinburgh a nice selection headache for the clash with Alan Devonshire’s men.