Attacking midfielder Jordan Maguire-Drew has admitted the Leyton Orient changing room is the ‘best’ he’s ever been a part of.

The 22-year-old joins the O’s on January, 2, 2019 to help them in the final stretch of the season as they sealed the National League title last year and made the FA Trophy final at Wembley where they lost to AFC Fylde.

But most importantly the former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster believes the squad togetherness was vital in that success.

“I love the dressing room that we have at Orient. I think it’s one of the best I’ve ever been in.

“On and off the pitch the boys, everyone gets on really well.

“You could see last season and even this season the togetherness we’ve got on and off the pitch.

“I’ve also played with the likes of Sam Ling and Joe Widdowson at Dagenham and when I spoke to them before joining, all they had to say was good things about the club, so it was an easy decision for me.”

The former Dagenham & Redbridge loanee has revealed the step up to League Two has been tough but felt they had finally adapted to rise in standard in recent weeks.

“I think playing in League Two this year compared to the National League last year is a step up as you can see.

“We get punished for mistakes a lot more, everyone is a lot fitter and stronger, so we’ve had to adjust and it’s taken time but I think now we’re a lot more comfortable and you can see that from the results.”

While, he also believes playing on the right flank is his best position, but he isn’t fussy on where he plays.

“I think my best position is coming in off the right hand side because I can go either side, but when I drift in on my left foot I can shoot more at goal, and I feel more of a goal threat.

“If I play on the left or as a number 10, as long as I’m playing, I’m happy so it doesn’t bother me too much.”

The Arsenal fan also added Lionel Messi is his idol: “I look up to the likes of Messi, just the way he plays, the control he has on the football and the way he takes players on, all the different types of goals that he scores, and he’s also left-footed so growing up I used to try copy and practice everything he did.