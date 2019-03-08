Search

Coulson to step up and be O's first-team skipper

PUBLISHED: 17:30 03 July 2019

Josh Coulson (left) and Jobi McAnuff celebrate after Leyton Orient's promotion to the Football League was confirmed (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Josh Coulson (left) and Jobi McAnuff celebrate after Leyton Orient's promotion to the Football League was confirmed (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The experienced defender will assist club captain Jobi McAnuff with the leadership duties

Josh Coulson has been appointed Leyton Orient's first-team captain for the 2019/20 campaign, the club have announced.

The centre back, who has spent the last two seasons at Brisbane Road, has endeared himself as a popular member amongst colleagues and fans.

Coulson signed permanently with the O's in January 2018 and his goals and efforts in defence helped Orient win the National League title in April.

Given club captain Jobi McAnuff is now player-coach, the ex-Cambridge United will be first-team skipper in E10.

Speaking to the official club website, Coulson said: "It will be a massive honour to lead the lads out when needed to. I've fallen in love with this club, it means a lot to me and my family.

"You couldn't ask for a better role model than Jobi, I get on really well with him and hopefully, I can help the team and help the football club.

"Obviously with Jobi stepping up in the tragic circumstances of the gaffer (Justin Edinburgh) passing away, for me to step up as first-team captain is something I look forward to.

"I'll try to install the things that the gaffer installed in me and to carry on his legacy."

O's interim head coach Ross Embleton added: "Josh has been fantastic for us since he joined the club.

"We all saw when we lost him through injury two seasons ago what a massive miss he was. I think last year he was a fantastic leader on the pitch and everyone in the stands has built up a massive feeling for him."

