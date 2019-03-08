Coulson backing Orient to enjoy home comforts

Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The experienced centre back reflected on Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat and previewed Saturday's Legue Two game with Stevenage

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient first-team captain Josh Coulson insists O's will bounce back on Saturday at home to Stevenage in League Two.

It's been a disappointing few days for the club, losing 3-0 at Macclesfield Town at the weekend before crashing out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday after a 2-0 loss at Plymouth Argyle.

After two long trips in quick succession, Ross Embleton will welcome a return to Brisbane Road and the team are eager to put things rights.

Coulson, 30, said: "The travelling doesn't help, Plymouth is a long way to go on a Tuesday night, but we have to dust ourselves down.

"We were very good at that last season and I back these boys 100 per cent and we will perform on Saturday and get a result."

Orient's popular and experienced centre back is right. During Justin Edinburgh's tenure they didn't lose many and when they did they did always responded positively in the next game.

This is a different division, though, and the quality is better, so teething problems and a step up is bound to have an effect.

What frustrated Coulson about the first-round defeat at Home Park was the manner of the goals conceded as Plymouth netted twice in quick succession after a goalless first half.

Having done the hard work, O's saw Callum McFadzean curl home and past Dean Brill in the 59th minute before Dom Telford ran through with ease three minutes later to wrap up the victory for the Green Army.

"I'm disappointed with the goals because I thought in the first half they didn't look like scoring, we were solid and switched on, but they are a good side," Coulson said.

"They will be right up at the top of the league and for a reason because they play good football.

"Last season whenever we lost we would bounce back straight away, but it didn't happen for us at Plymouth and we have to dust ourselves down and get ready for a very big game on Saturday."

After hosting Stevenage, Orient have a lengthy journey to Mansfield Town on Tuesday, but they will aim to head there following a victory.