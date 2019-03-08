Search

O's Wembley trip prevented Coulson joining best mate for stag weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 May 2019

Josh Coulson scores the winning goal for Leyton Orient away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Josh Coulson scores the winning goal for Leyton Orient away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Josh Coulson is meant to be on his best friend Nathan's stag do this weekend but only has himself to blame for missing it

Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson has hardly had any clangers this season, but he did have one last summer. The centre back was involved in planning his best mate Nathan's stag do and decided to book up a weekend away.

Given his friend was getting married at the end of May, he had to avoid anything in the season and so decided a week after the National League play-off final on May 11 would be ideal.

Except he hadn't factored in one big thing. The FA Trophy final was a week after the play-offs and so when Coulson headed home at AFC Telford United to book Orient a spot at Wembley, one person had mixed emotions.

"My best friend Nathan is getting married the weekend after the FA Trophy final, so when I was booking the stag weekend, I didn't think of the Trophy, but I did think about the play-offs and knew the final was on May 11," Coulson explained.

"I booked all this before the start of the season, so did it the weekend after the play-offs and then saw it was the FA Trophy on May 19 and just thought 'oh no'.

"Then we kept winning in all of the rounds and I just said to him it is what it is, so it is all booked, everyone is going apart from me and I may have to FaceTime them!

"He was actually more gutted about the fact he won't be there again at Wembley.

"We had a really good photo when I won the FA Trophy with Cambridge United and he was gutted he couldn't get another photo like that with the FA Trophy again.

"But hopefully we win it and I can take my winners' medal and put it on him for the wedding day, so that would be good."

Coulson did manage to get away for a weekend after O's had sealed the title with the squad flying out to Marbella.

It was four days of fully deserved celebrations, but the hard work started all over again on May 7.

O's centre back added: "It is slowly sinking in and I think that is the best way. Being in with the lads has helped because everyone keeps calling each other champ, so it's been brilliant.

"It's fantastic and obviously we have Wembley coming up this weekend and hopefully that can top off the season."

O's Wembley trip prevented Coulson joining best mate for stag weekend

