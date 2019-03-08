Koroma wants Orient to create more history with cup final win

Josh Koroma is all smiles in the Leyton Orient dressing room after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The 20-year-old is excited about the prospect of playing at Wembley and helping Leyton Orient win the 'Non-League Double'

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Josh Koroma taunts ex-Leyton Orient player George Porter after scoring against Bromley (pic: Simon O'Connor). Josh Koroma taunts ex-Leyton Orient player George Porter after scoring against Bromley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma is not satisfied with O's just being National League champions, he wants to help them complete the double.

The academy graduate will get the chance to grace the Wembley pitch on Sunday against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final.

A win for Orient will put them in the history books by being just the fourth side to secure the official 'Non-League Double' of winning the National League/Conference title and FA Trophy.

It is a potential achievement not lost on someone as young as Koroma, who is eager to give the fans more to celebrate.

He said: "To win the double at any level is amazing and to do it would be great for us and great for the fans.

"I don't think Orient have ever done the double before, so to be the first and to be in the history books would be amazing."

The O's, then named Clapton Orient, did win the Dubonnet Cup and London Challenge Cup in 1912, but that doesn't compare to what this team have achieved.

Justin Edinburgh's men didn't only beat Solihull Moors, Salford City and Wrexham to the title, they also went for the cup too.

Many expected juggling both competitions would be too much for Orient, but the squad proved any doubters wrong.

Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma takes Solihull Moors' Alex Gudger during the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images). Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma takes Solihull Moors' Alex Gudger during the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

It means for Dan Happe and Koroma and maybe Myles Judd, they will play in a Wembley cup final despite only becoming professionals in recent years.

"Obviously as a footballer you want to play at the big stadiums in the world," Koroma said.

"Some people in our team have had great careers, but they have never played at Wembley before, so getting to play there so young is something I am proud of and I will try to do my best."

Orient will be backed by over 25,000 supporters on Sunday for the 4.15pm kick-off and it will be a day to remember.

The party started on April 27 when O's were crowned National League champions and for some it hasn't stopped since!

Koroma added: "At the start of the season when we went on our 13-game unbeaten run, we knew this team was good enough to go all the way.

"I don't think a lot of people at the beginning thought we could go up straight away, but we always had that belief the group was clearly good enough.

"Once we had the excellent start we did, everyone just kept saying to each other we need to kick on and every point is important and we didn't want to lose many games and that's what happened."

Edinburgh's squad had time to take in what they achieved initially, but they were back to work on Tuesday, May 7 with their eyes on the prize.

Bidding farewell to non-league football with the title and FA Trophy would be extra sweet for everyone associated with Orient.

"I think Monday (May 6) was when it really started to sink in that we have done so well and we have got promoted and actually won a trophy," Koroma added.

"This club hasn't won that many trophies so to be a part of something so big in the club's history has been amazing.

"It took around a week I think to really sink in, but now our heads and focus is all on doing the double."