Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Koroma wants Orient to create more history with cup final win

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 May 2019

Josh Koroma is all smiles in the Leyton Orient dressing room after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Josh Koroma is all smiles in the Leyton Orient dressing room after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The 20-year-old is excited about the prospect of playing at Wembley and helping Leyton Orient win the 'Non-League Double'

Josh Koroma taunts ex-Leyton Orient player George Porter after scoring against Bromley (pic: Simon O'Connor).Josh Koroma taunts ex-Leyton Orient player George Porter after scoring against Bromley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma is not satisfied with O's just being National League champions, he wants to help them complete the double.

The academy graduate will get the chance to grace the Wembley pitch on Sunday against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final.

A win for Orient will put them in the history books by being just the fourth side to secure the official 'Non-League Double' of winning the National League/Conference title and FA Trophy.

It is a potential achievement not lost on someone as young as Koroma, who is eager to give the fans more to celebrate.

He said: "To win the double at any level is amazing and to do it would be great for us and great for the fans.

"I don't think Orient have ever done the double before, so to be the first and to be in the history books would be amazing."

The O's, then named Clapton Orient, did win the Dubonnet Cup and London Challenge Cup in 1912, but that doesn't compare to what this team have achieved.

Justin Edinburgh's men didn't only beat Solihull Moors, Salford City and Wrexham to the title, they also went for the cup too.

Many expected juggling both competitions would be too much for Orient, but the squad proved any doubters wrong.

Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma takes Solihull Moors' Alex Gudger during the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma takes Solihull Moors' Alex Gudger during the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

It means for Dan Happe and Koroma and maybe Myles Judd, they will play in a Wembley cup final despite only becoming professionals in recent years.

"Obviously as a footballer you want to play at the big stadiums in the world," Koroma said.

"Some people in our team have had great careers, but they have never played at Wembley before, so getting to play there so young is something I am proud of and I will try to do my best."

Orient will be backed by over 25,000 supporters on Sunday for the 4.15pm kick-off and it will be a day to remember.

The party started on April 27 when O's were crowned National League champions and for some it hasn't stopped since!

Koroma added: "At the start of the season when we went on our 13-game unbeaten run, we knew this team was good enough to go all the way.

"I don't think a lot of people at the beginning thought we could go up straight away, but we always had that belief the group was clearly good enough.

"Once we had the excellent start we did, everyone just kept saying to each other we need to kick on and every point is important and we didn't want to lose many games and that's what happened."

Edinburgh's squad had time to take in what they achieved initially, but they were back to work on Tuesday, May 7 with their eyes on the prize.

Bidding farewell to non-league football with the title and FA Trophy would be extra sweet for everyone associated with Orient.

"I think Monday (May 6) was when it really started to sink in that we have done so well and we have got promoted and actually won a trophy," Koroma added.

"This club hasn't won that many trophies so to be a part of something so big in the club's history has been amazing.

"It took around a week I think to really sink in, but now our heads and focus is all on doing the double."

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Embleton insists O's visit Wembley 'meaning business' after past disappointments

12:00 George Sessions
Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

We spoke to Ross Embleton for our Redemption pullout to discuss Orient's recent record at Wembley and what Sunday's final will mean to him

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

07:54
Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

South African spinner Simon Harmer was only to help Essex's cause on day two of their County Championship match with Nottinghamshire.

Cricket: Harmer helps Essex take control against Nottinghamshire

Yesterday, 18:44 Alex Smith
Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Zak Chappell during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 14th May 2019

Simon Harmer saved Essex with the bat before causing panic with the ball after Nottinghamshire fast bowler Luke Fletcher had celebrated his fifth career five-wicket haul in their Specsavers County Championship clash at Chelmsford.

Charity game to take place at East London RFC on May 23

Yesterday, 17:00
English Cancer Crusaders will be hosting a chairty match at East London RFC on May 23 (pic: English Cancer Crusaders)

English Cancer Crusaders aim to raise money for City of London police officers touched by cancer

Coulson wants to enjoy more great celebrations with special Orient group

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient centre back Josh Coulson (left) and Jobi McAnuff celebrate winning the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

We sat down with Josh Coulson for our Redemption pullout to discuss O's fantastic season and preview the club's return to Wembley

Millwall get title defence off to strong start with superb win against Mile Tailenders

Yesterday, 11:00
Millwall beat Mile Tailenders in the Victoria Park Community Cricket League (pic: VPCCL)

A round-up of some of the latest results from the Victoria Park Community Cricket League

O's boss full of praise for Challinor and Fylde

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
AFC Fylde's Danny Rowe (left) and manager Dave Challinor at Mill Farm (pic: Richard Sellers/PA Images).

Leyton Orient will take on the Coasters in the FA Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday

Cricket: England can win World Cup says Gatting

Yesterday, 06:13
England batsman Mike Gatting plays a sweep shot

Former England captain Mike Gatting has thrown his support behind the hosts ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, believing the current team is the strongest he has ever seen.

PROMOTED CONTENT

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

All Points East festival lineup announced

Blyth Brentnall
Sleeping With Sirens are likely to play songs from their latest album at All Points East.

Rock band Sleeping With Sirens will lead the show at All Points East festival this summer in Victoria Park.

Video: All Points East's free weekday festival to feature programme of exciting arts workshops

Hackney Arts will be running a variety of workshops at the festival

This year, All Points East will be joining forces with even more local partners to bring a packed programme of free events across May half term.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Former captain Clarke willing Orient to win at Wembley this time

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds Leyton Orient's supporters at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Koroma wants Orient to create more history with cup final win

Josh Koroma is all smiles in the Leyton Orient dressing room after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's boss full of praise for Challinor and Fylde

AFC Fylde's Danny Rowe (left) and manager Dave Challinor at Mill Farm (pic: Richard Sellers/PA Images).

Clay dreaming of ending drought at Wembley, but just wants O's to win final

Craig Clay celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coulson wants to enjoy more great celebrations with special Orient group

Leyton Orient centre back Josh Coulson (left) and Jobi McAnuff celebrate winning the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Chelsea ex-midfielder Ambrose kicks in to save Bethnal Green’s historic Raine’s Foundation school

Ex-Chelsea player Micky Ambrose... fighting to save Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Shopkeeper caught in ‘Bazar’ police sting in Limehouse selling knife to minor

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Murder charge: Man in court after Linda McArity was found dead in Poplar tower block

Man in court charged with Linda McArity's murder in Poplar. Picture: Google

Meet the woman who’s become a mum to more than 30 young people

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Embleton insists O’s visit Wembley ‘meaning business’ after past disappointments

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

Three deny obstructing DLR in Extinction Rebellion protest

The trio are accused of gluing themselves to a DLR train. Picture: Ken Mears

Police raids close down drug dens in Bow and Mile End with arrests and evictions

4am drug raids in Bow and Mile End. Picture: Met Police

Floating ‘flix’ coming to the big screen at St Katharine Docks by Tower of London

Big Screen movies on a floating pontoon near you. Picrture: St Katharine Docks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists