More to come from Wright after Norwich winner

The local midfielder got off the mark for his new club in O's latest friendly fixture

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright helped his new team finish pre-season with a win by scoring late on against a Norwich City XI on Saturday, but he insists more is to come.

The 29-year-old netted in the 85th minute after winning the ball high up the pitch and it concluded a strong second half for the O's.

City's young side dominated possession in the first 45, but Orient regrouped at half time and Ross Embleton's team showed what they are capable of at Brisbane Road.

For Wright, he was pleased to score for the first time since rejoining the club and he dedicated the strike to the late Justin Edinburgh.

He said: "It's always nice to score goals, it's something I've tried to add to my game over the last few years.

"I find sometimes because of the way I've been asked to play in my career, I sit deeper, but with the fitness that is coming and me getting fitter and stronger I can break into the area and get in there more.

"It's no secret I've been struggling with an Achilles issue through pre-season, so I've probably not been 100 per cent.

"But this goal came from pressing high and nicking the ball and I'd like to say I didn't shank it, but I did slightly, although if you don't shoot, you don't score.

"It was lovely to see it go in the back of the net, there's no hiding who it was for and who it was to. Hopefully he gave me that one and he can give me more. It was emotional and I'm just delighted to get the goal and dedicate that one to Justin."

Norwich caused Orient plenty of problems, especially during the first half when O's struggled to win the ball back or have enough penetration in attack.

Embleton's side are unlikely to face too many similar tests in League Two with the division more about percentage play rather than possession, but Wright felt it was a great challenge and praised the turnaround at the interval.

He admitted the starting XI perhaps should have reacted quicker, but was quick to praise the club's interim head coach in addition to Danny Webb and Jobi McAnuff.

"That was probably different to what we will come up against most weeks in League Two this season, but at the same time it's something different to deal with and think about," Wright added.

"Maybe first half as a group of players we should have dealt with it and adapted slightly quicker than we did and talked it through and worked out what's going wrong, but also credit to Norwich City.

"Albeit it was an XI and I don't know what the average age was, but right across the country the standard is very high and under-23s have a certain way of playing and it can be a culture shock when they face league teams.

"They have to adapt, but I thought first half they caused us a lot of problems in terms of keeping the ball and moving us around and it was tough.

"We regrouped in the changing room, I think we should have done it as a team and XI earlier, but fair play to Ross, Danny, Jobi and us as players because we spoke about it and took it on in the second half, adapted well and it was good to get the win."

During his previous time at the club Wright scored twice, including a memorable winner at Coventry City, but he will hope for more this coming season.