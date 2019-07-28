O's focus turns to being successful again

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright with a Norwich City player at the end of the club's final first-team friendly contest (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The summer signing discussed pre-season and what to expect from England's fourth tier

Josh Wright is pleased the new campaign is about to get started and determined to help Leyton Orient continue the great times like they enjoyed last season.

The midfielder has joined a group of players who lasted the distance in the National League to win the title and secure promotion back to League Two.

Now the O's are in the Football League again they can plot to get back to where they were in 2014 - a strong League One side who were close to the Championship.

Wright was part of that squad and, back at Brisbane Road, he is eager to enjoy success, but it will be a testing campaign for the club on a number of different levels.

The tragic death of boss Justin Edinburgh is still fresh, but will serve as extra motivation for the group after inspiring them so much during his time as manager.

"It's been a strange pre-season," Wright said. "I'm not a lover of pre-season anyway, but this one for very obvious reasons has been tough.

"We have had to deal with things personally and as a group - the funeral, the memorial and other things - and every day he is on your mind and he always will be and he will always be with us.

"But like he would, we all as a group want the season to start just to focus on one thing and that's to be successful.

"We want to be successful for ourselves, one another and everyone involved, but obviously we know Justin will be with us all and hopefully he can help us be successful and now we need to do it for Ross (Embleton), Danny (Webb), Jobi (McAnuff) and we are all one big group and we can't wait."

After two years outside of the division, Orient are technically newbies to the league, but they boast several players with plenty of experience at this level.

It means they go in confident, although Wright admitted they won't be underestimating any of the sides they will face this term.

He added: "People can say what they want about League Two, but it's one of the toughest divisions out there.

"Yes three go up automatically and another through the play-offs, but it's a long, hard slog of a season and we know we need to stay focused, stay strong, stay fit and stay together.

"Hopefully we give ourselves every chance of mounting a challenge, of getting into the top half and seeing where we can go from there."